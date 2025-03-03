Your future phone could change colors throughout the day

You have an Ultramarine iPhone 16 and are tired of the color; what do you do? You most likely wait until you upgrade (perhaps to an iPhone 17) and get one in another color. But what if you grow tired of your phone’s color every day? This is where Infinix’s new E-Color Shift 2.0 technology comes into play. Announced at MWC 2025, this innovative technology could allow you to customize your future smartphone’s aesthetics continuously.

With E-Color Shift 2.0, you can personalize your device’s appearance using dynamic, interactive color transitions based on your selected preferences and external stimuli. The technology allows you to choose from six patterns and six color palettes, resulting in 30 unique combinations.

Recommended Videos

You can also utilize the AI-Recognize Mode of E-Color Shift, which employs AI-powered modules to automatically adjust the color of your phone’s back cover based on various factors such as weather conditions, wallpapers, and your surroundings. This creates a seamless and evolving aesthetic experience.

As Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix Mobility, explains: “We are exploring further customization possibilities through a software application, enabling up to 60 customizable areas on the hardware with each area supporting various colors. Users can also personalize their phone’s back cover by displaying time, mood, and other features in a matrix arrangement. This approach allows users to express their individuality and convey distinctive information through unique phone designs, transcending basic color changes. This gives their device a fresh look and feel,”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While it is unlikely that future phones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 or Apple iPhone 17 will feature E-Color Shift, this technology could eventually be included in new smartphones in the coming years. The main question remains: How much battery power will it consume? If the power requirements are reasonable, E-Color Shift 2.0 could be a game changer.

In the meantime, think very carefully when buying your next phone. It’s color is one you’re going to have to live with for a year or more, depending on how often you upgrade phones.