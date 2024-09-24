 Skip to main content
Your Google Pixel Watch is about to get a big update to Wear OS 5

Notifications shown on the Google Pixel Watch 2's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Though Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 this year, those who are still rocking older Pixel Watches aren’t being left behind. Google has just announced that the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 will receive the latest Wear OS 5 update, which will begin rolling out today.

Those who still have the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2, which should be running Wear OS 3.5 or Wear OS 4.0, respectively, are now getting the September 2024 software update to Wear OS 5.

It will begin rolling out today and will continue to expand over the next week in phases, depending on the carrier and device. If you have an eligible Pixel Watch, you should get a notification on the watch once this over-the-air update is available. Google encourages users to update to get the latest software, as staying up to date means fewer security vulnerabilities.

When you upgrade to Wear OS 5, you will receive new features, plenty of good old bug fixes, and improved performance on the Pixel Watch. You will also receive app updates via the Play Store to obtain a new grid-view app launcher, improved camera controls, and the Pixel Recorder app.

The display on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Grid app view in Wear OS 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the most significant changes is the grid-based app launcher. This is visually similar to launchers from other manufacturers that use Wear OS. Users can choose between this one or the list-based app launcher that was available on previous Wear OS versions.

Wear OS 5 also enhances the Watch Face format. These include flavors, goal progress complication types, weather conditions, and a heart rate system data source.

For runners, Wear OS 5 has more detailed running metrics that should be helpful. With Wear OS 5, you get ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio metrics. This is especially useful if you are training. There are also debounced goals, which are helpful for those who want to maintain a threshold or range, such as a specific heart rate when working out.

To check for the update on your Pixel Watch, open the Settings app, select System > System updates. If the update is ready for you, the page should refresh and start downloading it.

