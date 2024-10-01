 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your next Samsung Galaxy Watch could have incredible battery life

By
A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The latest version of the Galaxy Watch will last roughly a single day on a charge, although the time varies depending on how you’re using it. This is a decrease from how well the Galaxy Watch 6 performed. In other words, while the Galaxy Watch & is an amazing device, it could definitely be improved in certain areas — and it just might be that Samsung is testing a new battery technology for its wearables.

According to an article in BusinessKorea, Samsung has developed a never-before-seen battery: an ultra-small, all-solid-state device it calls a “dream battery.” The battery is expected to be first used in the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch and is slated for mass production starting in the first half of 2026.

Recommended Videos

This new solid-state battery would have an energy density of 200Wh/L, putting it among the highest in the industry. That means a one-liter battery can supply 100 watts of power for one hour at a time. The larger a battery’s energy density, the greater its capacity. When we’re already looking at wearable devices that struggle to keep up with day-to-day demands, the idea of a battery with 100x the capacity of the largest ones on the market is extremely appealing.

A person changing the watch face on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But while greater capacity draws us in, there are other benefits that shouldn’t be overlooked. Solid-state batteries charge much faster than traditional batteries and come in a wide variety of design shapes, making them ideal for use in wearable tech.

Related

Apple isn’t sitting idly by, either. Earlier this year, TDK — a supplier of Apple batteries — reported its own breakthrough in battery technology. We’re in the midst of a race to see which company will get it to the market first. Whether it’s Apple or Samsung, whoever gets a working version of this battery technology on the market will have a huge leg up.

Of course, you and I will benefit most of all. We won’t need to charge as often, and when we do, it won’t take nearly as long.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
This Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak unveils its colors
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has dominated headlines in the last week as leak after leak has emerged, giving us more information on the highly anticipated handsets. Now another bit of news has come onto the scene. Last night, well-known leaker Ice Universe shared that they knew what colors Samsung would offer for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

https://x.com/UniverseIce/status/1847464483763212618

Read more
Here’s what all Samsung Galaxy S25 phones could look like
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.

January is just a few months away, and as we impatiently wait for the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 — and the end of this relentless election cycle — we're clinging to every bit of news about the phone like a lifeline.

Known leaker @xleaks7 and Mokesciu Skaiciuokle released a short, 15-second video alongside images of the Galaxy S25 dummy models, giving us an idea of what the final model will look like.

Read more
Oura Ring 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Ring: Which should you buy?
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring.

We're a society obsessed with numbers and data about our own bodies. Just look at the popularity of fitness trackers for proof. With the advent of smart rings, things have gotten even more impressive. The Oura Ring 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring are two of the main contenders in that field (and likely will remain so, unless Apple gets around to producing its own smart ring) — but there are some stark differences between the two gadgets. If you're having trouble deciding which of them, if either, is worth your investment, we've broken down their differences right here.
Oura Ring 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Ring: specs

Oura Ring 4

Read more