Your next Samsung Galaxy Watch could have incredible battery life

The latest version of the Galaxy Watch will last roughly a single day on a charge, although the time varies depending on how you’re using it. This is a decrease from how well the Galaxy Watch 6 performed. In other words, while the Galaxy Watch & is an amazing device, it could definitely be improved in certain areas — and it just might be that Samsung is testing a new battery technology for its wearables.

According to an article in BusinessKorea, Samsung has developed a never-before-seen battery: an ultra-small, all-solid-state device it calls a “dream battery.” The battery is expected to be first used in the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch and is slated for mass production starting in the first half of 2026.

This new solid-state battery would have an energy density of 200Wh/L, putting it among the highest in the industry. That means a one-liter battery can supply 100 watts of power for one hour at a time. The larger a battery’s energy density, the greater its capacity. When we’re already looking at wearable devices that struggle to keep up with day-to-day demands, the idea of a battery with 100x the capacity of the largest ones on the market is extremely appealing.

But while greater capacity draws us in, there are other benefits that shouldn’t be overlooked. Solid-state batteries charge much faster than traditional batteries and come in a wide variety of design shapes, making them ideal for use in wearable tech.

Apple isn’t sitting idly by, either. Earlier this year, TDK — a supplier of Apple batteries — reported its own breakthrough in battery technology. We’re in the midst of a race to see which company will get it to the market first. Whether it’s Apple or Samsung, whoever gets a working version of this battery technology on the market will have a huge leg up.

Of course, you and I will benefit most of all. We won’t need to charge as often, and when we do, it won’t take nearly as long.