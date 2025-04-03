Your OnePlus 12 is picking up these useful features

Several new features are being rolled out for OnePlus 12 users as part of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.701 update, which is based on Android 15.

This update, which includes the March 2025 security patch, primarily focuses on enhanced customization for the home screen. Users can now resize app folders to either 1×2 or 2×1 dimensions. Additionally, the dock can accommodate five apps when the home screen is set to display four apps per row. OnePlus 12 users will also enjoy improved music player controls for Spotify within the Live Alerts feature.

Recommended Videos

Furthermore, the update streamlines the process for resetting privacy passwords and introduces enhanced security features, as this is a security update.

Recently, the OxygenOS 15.0.0.700 update started rolling out for OnePlus Open users. Similar to the OnePlus 12, the rollout is happening gradually worldwide.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in early 2024 and boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels). Like many flagship smartphones of its time, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, available with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and it offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone features a triple rear camera system developed in partnership with Hasselblad, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

The OnePlus 12 has received praise for its outstanding performance, display quality, battery life, and enhanced camera capabilities compared to previous OnePlus models, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.

The OnePlus 13 was introduced earlier this year. It offers several new features over its predecessor, including a next-generation chipset, an improved camera system, a bigger battery, and more.