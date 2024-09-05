Samsung Galaxy S24 users will soon receive new AI features on their devices. The company has begun rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users. The 2.8GB update includes the September 2024 security patch and many new features, most of which are AI-based.

This update introduces enhanced productivity tools such as Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image. Note Assist can translate and summarize meeting notes and create transcripts from voice recordings. PDF Overlay Translation allows you to translate text into PDF files, images, and graphs. The Sketch to Image feature generates image options based on simple sketches.

Recommended Videos

Other AI features include Portrait Studio for improved portraits, enhanced writing with simple input, call translation across multiple apps, Listening Mode for interpreting, simultaneous voice recording and text conversion in notes, and automatic language recognition in voice recordings. The One UI 6.1.1 update also includes new wallpapers that change with the weather and time.

After the Galaxy S24 series, the One UI 6.1.1 is expected to be offered to users of the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. The recently released Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 come preinstalled with One UI 6.1.1.

After installing the update, the phone’s One UI version will remain One UI 6.1 instead of being updated to One UI 6.1.1. Samsung uses the x.1.1 One UI version numbers specifically for foldable devices and tablets. Meanwhile, the September 2024 security update includes patches to fix 67 vulnerabilities, including 44 from Google.

Throughout this year, Samsung, Google, and Apple have been incorporating AI features into their mobile products. Samsung has introduced Galaxy AI to several handset and tablet models, gradually expanding its availability. The most recent One UI update offers additional tools for users to utilize.