Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken audiences on an animated roller coaster across the Multiverse with its colorful cast of characters. This sequel film took things to a whole new level by introducing hundreds of Spider-People from different dimensions and putting them all together for one mind-blowing superhero extravaganza.

Out of all the bizarre, quirky, and relatable figures that appear, these 10 have launched themselves to the top of the list of the best characters in the entire film.

10. Jefferson Davis

In this sequel, Jefferson Davis is about to be made a captain of the NYPD, but he still struggles to be a good, upstanding cop and raise Miles right as he deals with supervillains running rampant in New York on a regular basis.

He may not fully understand his son or what he is going through as Spider-Man, but Jefferson still does whatever he can to make sure Miles lives up to his potential.

9. Jessica Drew

As the second-in-command of the Spider-Society, Jessica somewhat acts as the angel on Miguel’s shoulder. She is the one who gets Gwen into the Spider-Society and teaches her how to be a better hero. And even though she is pregnant, this Spider-Woman remains a fiercely awesome fighter, taking down villains with style on her sweet motorcycle.

But despite her empathetic and motherly nature, Jessica still helps Miguel try to contain Miles and kicks Gwen out of the Society. And with her relatively small screen presence, she has shown that there is room for more growth for her character in the next film.

8. The Spot

Once a scientist working at Alchemax, Jonathon Ohnn becomes the Spot after suffering an accident caused by the destruction of Kingpin’s supercollider. While he is initially brushed off as a harmless and silly “villain of the week,” the Spot grows more determined to prove himself to Miles and exact vengeance on him, blaming him for his accident and the subsequent loss of his previous life.

Despite his goofy introduction, the Spot grows much more terrifying as the film goes on, as he learns to travel to other universes and increase his power to the point where he can destroy entire dimensions on a whim. Thus, this film singlehandedly took a ridiculous C-list Spider-Man villain and made him one of the most fearsome threats to the entire Multiverse.

7. Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Having inadvertently destroyed a universe when he replaced his dead variant to try and have a happier life, Miguel O’Hara has become jaded and committed to protecting the Multiverse from destruction at all costs. This includes making sure each Spider-Person follows their established “canon” events by letting loved ones destined to die meet their fate, no matter the cost.

As a result, O’Hara takes on a more villainous role in the film and grows more unlikeable with each scene, despite his tragic backstory and understandable motives. He even goes as far as calling Miles a mistake after the latter was bitten by a spider meant for an alternate Spider-Man.

6. Rio Morales

Rio plays a greater role in this film than she did in the first, acting as the main guiding force for Miles in his journey across the Multiverse. Rio doesn’t take any disrespect from anyone, not even Miles, and she encourages him to do the same with their heart-to-heart chat on the rooftop.

She is also more forgiving and lenient with Miles than his father, as she permits him to go after Gwen despite being grounded, proving that she knows what’s best for her son.

5. Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk

Daniel Kaluuya’s version of Spider-Man is basically a British punk rock album come to life. Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, is a self-proclaimed anarchist who fights against fascist oppression and stands for individual freedom with his electric guitar and killer hairdo. His rebellious character does clash with being part of the Spider-Society. However, he is wise enough to help Miles get out (pun intended) when the Society imprisons him. Not only that, he gives Gwen a portal generator to help her save Miles, making him the unsung hero of the film (that’s two puns, and I do not apologize).

4. Peter B. Parker

Since audiences last saw Peter B. on the big screen, he got back together with MJ and had a baby daughter named Mayday, whom he brings to work when he reunites with Miles. This Peter clearly enjoys being a father, as he often takes photos of his daughter and shows them to his teammates. Despite this, he’s still figuring out how to raise her and mentor Miles as he clashes with the Spider-Society’s methods. Though he initially sides with Miguel in his conflict with Miles, he learns there is no one way to be a hero or a parent and swings back to the latter’s side in the end.

3. Gwen Stacy

While the Spider-Verse trilogy (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to come out early next year) centers around Miles, Gwen is arguably the secret protagonist of this film, as it begins and ends with her. Like Miles, Gwen struggles to find a “band” that she can be a part of while fighting crime as Spider-Woman, so she finds a sense of belonging with the Spider-Society after a heartbreaking confrontation with her cop father.

While she is thrilled to be part of Miguel’s team, this doesn’t last long when they all turn against Miles and kick her out. Though she keeps secrets from Miles about his supposed fate as Spider-Man, she does it all to protect him and the Multiverse. But in the end, Gwen reconciles with her father, becomes the leader of her own band of Spider-People, and sets out to help Miles change his destiny, sending her character in a stellar new direction.

2. Miles Morales

Longing to reunite with Gwen and the other Spider-People, Miles spends most of the film looking for his tribe and trying to live up to everyone’s expectations. However, after his falling out with the Spider-Society over how they protect the Multiverse, he decides to be his own man and change his fate by preventing his father’s death at the Spot’s hands.

Despite having seen the destinies of all the other Spider-People across countless realities, Miles never stops being true to himself and tries to save as many people as he can, making him quite possibly the best Spider-Man. But let’s not forget …

1. Pavitr Prabhakar

Voiced by Karan Soni (Deadpool’s buddy Dopinder), this Indian Spider-Man steals the show in his limited screen time, as he radiates kindness and positive energy at every moment (just don’t say “chai tea” in front of him). This happy-go-lucky web-slinger seems to have a perfect life and has no trouble being Spider-Man, as he hasn’t yet had to lose someone in order to protect others as a superhero.

Though Pavitr nearly loses his girlfriend and her father during the battle in Mumbattan, Miles’ intervention in saving them allows him to have it all and retain his wide-eyed optimism, making audiences more excited to see him and his glorious hair again in the sequel.

