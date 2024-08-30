10 great movies to stream on Labor Day weekend

Though some might dread the beginning of the fall this September, many can look forward to a relaxing three-day weekend thanks to Labor Day. This break should give people the chance to enjoy themselves with a movie at home.

Fortunately, there are many great films that will be available to stream at the start of September. While everyone’s still making plans for the holiday, here are 10 great movies to stream this Labor Day weekend.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

This second Terminator film shows a version of the titular cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) going back in time to the present day, this time to protect a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) from another shapeshifting Terminator (Robert Patrick).

Despite the many misfires Terminator films have made over the years, this emotional and bombastic sequel continues to keep the franchise in high regard, especially as AI continues to evolve to such an unsettling degree.

Watch on Netflix.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

This remake by director James Mangold follows a lowly rancher/Civil War veteran (Christian Bale) as he tries to bring in a captured outlaw (Russell Crowe) to a prison train to get a reward and provide for his family.

Such a thrilling and gritty journey through the Wild West makes for a memorable and inspiring story of two men seeking a second chance at better lives. The Western genre has made quite a comeback in recent years, and this underrated classic should be one of the top films on their watchlist.

Watch on Peacock.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

After the alien Sonic (Ben Schwartz) gets transported to Earth, the super-charged hedgehog draws the attention of a small-town sheriff (James Marsden) and the evil Doctor Robotnik. Sonic makes a stunning and funny jump to the silver screen on the backs of iconic performances from Schwartz and Carrey, proving that video game movies can be done right.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 coming later this year, now is a good time for new fans to catch up on the franchise with the blue blur’s debut film.

Watch on Paramount+.

Stand by Me (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner (Misery, The Princess Bride), this coming-of-age classic follows four young friends who venture out into the wilderness to see a dead body, and they end up having life-changing experiences along the way.

Not many films achieve the right balance of realism and nostalgia, but Stand By Me successfully captures the joys and terrors of growing up. Unlike many of Stephen King’s stories, this cinematic adaptation moves away from fantasy-based horrors and presents a more grounded and relatable childhood drama: growing up. The result is a fantastic movie, with great performances by Wil Wheaton and a young River Phoenix.

Watch for free on Pluto TV.

Super 8 (2011)

Director/writer J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) takes audiences on a nostalgia trip to the summer of ’79 with this dark, sci-fi adventure. After a group of kids capture a train crash while filming a zombie movie, they are thrust into a grand conspiracy when a violent creature is unleashed on their town.

While it harkens back to the classics by Stephen King and the sci-fi work of Steven Spielberg, Super 8 doesn’t lean too heavily into using nostalgia to capture its audiences. Such an exciting, dazzling, and terrifying movie will touch audiences on a profound level as its heroes overcome their demons and unite in this David versus Goliath tale.

Watch on Paramount+.

Us (2019)

What’s one way to end the summer? By watching this twisted take about the end of the world by some evil doppelgangers. This Jordan Peele (Nope) nightmare shows a family on their beach vacation being stalked and attacked by their sinister clones armed with matching red jumpsuits and golden scissors.

Following Peele’s success with Get Out, this film made for an ambitious follow-up with its chilling atmosphere, gripping story, and strong social commentary. It’s creepy, but in an entertaining, often bleakly comedic way, and the ending is a keeper.

Watch on Sling TV.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

This A24 masterpiece shows an unhappy laundromat owner (Michelle Yeoh) getting thrown into a war for the multiverse against an evil version of her daughter (Stephanie Hsu).

The film, set in a variety of different colorful universes, depicts some of the wackiest and mind-blowing fight scenes ever seen in cinema. On top of that, its timely themes of depression, mental health, and existentialism have touched many audiences’ hearts and minds on a level rarely tapped into by modern blockbusters.

Watch on Max.

The Shining (1980)

Now that it’s near September, winter seems just around the corner. Stanley Kubrick‘s cult horror classic makes for the perfect winter horror as the Torrance family gets trapped in an isolated hotel room with a horde of malevolent ghosts.

It is an ambiguous, slow-burn nightmare that kept audiences guessing decades after its release. Thanks to its glorious cinematography, unnerving music, and iconic performances by Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, this film continues to shine in 2024. Just don’t book that winter vacation for the Overlook; we hear it drives its guest insane sometimes. Good breakfast buffet, though.

Watch on Max.

The Exorcist (1973)

This revolutionary horror film shows the shocking possession of a 12-year-old girl (Linda Blair) and the efforts of her mother (Ellen Burstyn) and two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow) to rid her body of a demonic presence.

Nothing has topped this film’s realistic, unyielding depiction of an innocent girl’s transformation into a puppet of some unholy force. Also, the film’s relevant themes of religion and mental illness in the modern world continue to compel audiences to return to it, especially during the Halloween season.

Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaws (1975)

In this groundbreaking horror adventure from a young Steven Spielberg (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park), a police chief (Roy Scheider) who’s afraid of water must defend his home of Amity Island from a colossal great white shark devouring those who dare to swim in the ocean.

With its unrelenting suspense, iconic music from John Williams, and breakout performances from Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw, this film retains its re-watchability almost 50 years after its premiere. Since Jaws was the original summer blockbuster, what better way to wrap up the summer on Labor Day weekend with a trip to Amity Island?

Watch on Max.