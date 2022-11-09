The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. From dramas and comedies to reality and documentaries, there are options for all types of content. Many users will check out the Top-10 list to narrow down their decision and see what people are watching.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over seven days. Below, we’ve listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from October 31 to November 6, 2022, along with general information about each show: genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

10. Drink Masters (2022) Trailer 6.7/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Reality Cast Tone Bell, Julie Reiner, Frankie Solarik Created by Matthew Horngburg, Tim Warren watch on Netflix watch on Netflix What does it take to be the world’s best mixologist? Creativity, speed, and precision come to mind, but to be the best in the world, it’s going to take a lot more than skill. Netflix rounded up 12 of the most talented mixologists for a competition called Drink Masters. Contestants must navigate through a series of cocktail challenges, which will test their mixology skills as well as their mental fortitude. Only one contestant will win the $100,000 grand prize and claim the title of Ultimate Drink Master. Read less Read more Drink Masters | Official Trailer | Netflix

9. I Am A Stalker (2022) Trailer 6.6/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Will Worsham, Janette Worsham Bleau, John Anderson Created by Ned Parker, Danny Tipping watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Have you ever wondered how far stalkers are willing to go for love? I Am Stalker shows the horrors of stalking. In the latest true crime documentary series to captivate the Netflix audience, I Am Stalker goes inside the minds of some of the most notorious stalkers. These stalkers, who are currently in jail for their crimes, explain how minor interactions turned into unhealthy obsessions. From lesser actions like writing countless emails and letters to severe crimes like kidnapping and murder, I Am Stalker is a disturbing look at what people are willing to do when they become obsessed with love. Read less Read more I AM A STALKER | First Look | Netflix

8. Big Mouth (2017) Trailer 86 % 7.9/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Comedy, Animation Cast Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein Created by Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg watch on Netflix watch on Netflix The animated coming-of-age sitcom about the realities of puberty is back as Big Mouth returns for its sixth season. Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) are two teenage friends experiencing puberty. Navigating bodily changes is never easy, which is why the boys have the “hormone monsters” over their shoulders to guide them on their sexual journeys. Created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth is a hilarious, awkward, and empathetic depiction of puberty and the challenges teenagers face as they grow older. Read less Read more Big Mouth Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

7. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (2022) Trailer 74 % 7.4/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery Cast Lize Johnston, Kevin Keppy, Kate Micucci Created by Guillermo del Toro watch on Netflix watch on Netflix When the master of horror, Guillermo del Toro, creates a new series, it’s a must-watch for any horror fan. In Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the brilliant auteur curated eight horror stories that will be the source of your next nightmare. Each story in the anthology features a different director and cast to put their own, unique spin on a horrifying tale. The list of directors includes Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and David Prior (The Empty Man). Featured performers include Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, and Sofia Boutella some of the featured cast members. Watch these scary stories at your own risk. Read less Read more GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Official Trailer | Netflix

6. The Watcher (2022) Trailer 54 % 6.5/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery Cast Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Married couple Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) Braddock move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey with their two children. However, the idyllic nature of the house disappears when their lives are thrown into peril due to the presence of a stalker. The family receives threatening letters from their stalker under the name, “The Watcher.” To make matters worse, the Braddock’s nosy neighbors might be connected to the anonymous stalker. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, The Watcher presents a real-world situation about a family and what they are willing to do to protect themselves from harm. Read less Read more The Watcher | Official Trailer | Netflix

5. Killer Sally (2022) Trailer 6.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary, Crime Cast Sally McNeil Created by Nanette Burstein watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Looking at just the facts, bodybuilder Sally McNeil’s case is open-and-shut. Sally murdered her husband, fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil, on Valentine’s Day in 1995. As more details surrounding the murder surface, though, Sally may not be the cold-blooded killer she was made out to be. Killer Sally examines Sally’s life as a successful bodybuilder and what happened that fateful night when she shot her husband. The series reveals disturbing details about Ray’s abuse of not only Sally but her two children. It’s an eye-opening look into how the justice system handles victims of abuse. Read less Read more Killer Sally | Official Trailer | Netflix

4. Manifest (2018) Trailer 55 % 7.1/10 tv-14 4 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Luna Blaise Created by Jeff Rake watch on Netflix watch on Netflix The plane might have disappeared, but the series did not as it found a new home on the streamer. After NBC canceled Manifest following three seasons, Netflix saved the show based on its strong viewing numbers. Netflix ordered one final season of 20 episodes, and the first 10 episodes are now available to stream. Without diving too much into spoilers, a shocking death was the big cliffhanger at the end of season 3. In season 4, Ben (Josh Dallas) is now looking for his missing daughter while trying to explain what happened to his son. Fans of Lost should check out this supernatural series. Read less Read more Manifest: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

3. Inside Man (2022) Trailer 6.6/10 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime, Mystery Cast David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells Created by Steven Moffat watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Not to be confused with Spike Lee’s 2006 film, Inside Man stems from the former Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock creator. The series follows the lives of two men: Harry Watling (David Tennant) and Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci). Watling is a vicar in a small English town while Grieff is a former criminology professor on death row. The lives of both men become intertwined when a journalist interviews Grieff, looking for answers about a developing situation involving Watling. Is the vicar a murderer? The series channels The Silence of the Lambs and Zodiac to present a thrilling crime series about a situation gone wrong. Read less Read more

2. From Scratch (2022) Trailer 67 % 7.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Family Cast Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler Created by Attica Locke. Tembi Locke watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Who doesn’t appreciate a good love story set in Italy? In the limited series, From Scratch, Zoe Saldaña stars as Amy, an African American woman who travels to Italy for an adventure. She eventually meets a Sicilian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), and the couple falls in love and gets married. The fact that they are two people from different cultures brings a series of challenges to their relationship. However, they could have never predicted Lino’s cancer diagnosis. With Lino dying and his time limited, Amy tries to bridge the gap between the two families and bring them closer together. Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch is a heartfelt depiction of love and how it can bring people closer together. Read less Read more From Scratch | Official Trailer | Netflix

1. Love Is Blind (2020) Trailer 62 % 6.1/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Reality Cast Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey watch on Netflix watch on Netflix The reality series about finding love is back for its third season. In Love is Blind, 15 men and 15 women experience a series of dates with the hope of finding their next relationship. However, the contestants cannot see the person. These dates take place in special pods, so all they can rely on to judge the person is their conversation. If a marriage proposal is accepted, then the contestants can see each other face-to-face. From there, they will spend time together and determine if they want to get married. It’s a great setup for a reality television show that will provide viewers with hours of entertainment. Read less Read more Love is Blind | Official Trailer | Netflix

