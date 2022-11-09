 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now

Dan Girolamo
By

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. From dramas and comedies to reality and documentaries, there are options for all types of content. Many users will check out the Top-10 list to narrow down their decision and see what people are watching.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over seven days. Below, we’ve listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from October 31 to November 6, 2022, along with general information about each show: genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

10. Drink Masters (2022)
10. Drink Masters
6.7/10
tv-14 1 Season
Genre Reality
Cast Tone Bell, Julie Reiner, Frankie Solarik
Created by Matthew Horngburg, Tim Warren
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
What does it take to be the world’s best mixologist? Creativity, speed, and precision come to mind, but to be the best in the world, it’s going to take a lot more than skill. Netflix rounded up 12 of the most talented mixologists for a competition called Drink Masters. Contestants must navigate through a series of cocktail challenges, which will test their mixology skills as well as their mental fortitude. Only one contestant will win the $100,000 grand prize and claim the title of Ultimate Drink Master.
Drink Masters | Official Trailer | Netflix
9. I Am A Stalker (2022)
9. I Am A Stalker
6.6/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast Will Worsham, Janette Worsham Bleau, John Anderson
Created by Ned Parker, Danny Tipping
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Have you ever wondered how far stalkers are willing to go for love? I Am Stalker shows the horrors of stalking. In the latest true crime documentary series to captivate the Netflix audience, I Am Stalker goes inside the minds of some of the most notorious stalkers.

These stalkers, who are currently in jail for their crimes, explain how minor interactions turned into unhealthy obsessions. From lesser actions like writing countless emails and letters to severe crimes like kidnapping and murder, I Am Stalker is a disturbing look at what people are willing to do when they become obsessed with love.

I AM A STALKER | First Look | Netflix
8. Big Mouth (2017)
8. Big Mouth
86 %
7.9/10
tv-ma 6 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Animation
Cast Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein
Created by Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
The animated coming-of-age sitcom about the realities of puberty is back as Big Mouth returns for its sixth season. Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) are two teenage friends experiencing puberty. Navigating bodily changes is never easy, which is why the boys have the “hormone monsters” over their shoulders to guide them on their sexual journeys. Created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth is a hilarious, awkward, and empathetic depiction of puberty and the challenges teenagers face as they grow older.
Big Mouth Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix
7. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)
7. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
74 %
7.4/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Mystery
Cast Lize Johnston, Kevin Keppy, Kate Micucci
Created by Guillermo del Toro
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

When the master of horror, Guillermo del Toro, creates a new series, it’s a must-watch for any horror fan. In Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the brilliant auteur curated eight horror stories that will be the source of your next nightmare. Each story in the anthology features a different director and cast to put their own, unique spin on a horrifying tale.

The list of directors includes Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and David Prior (The Empty Man). Featured performers include Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis,  Crispin Glover, and Sofia Boutella some of the featured cast members. Watch these scary stories at your own risk.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Official Trailer | Netflix
6. The Watcher (2022)
6. The Watcher
54 %
6.5/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Mystery
Cast Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge
Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Married couple Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) Braddock move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey with their two children. However, the idyllic nature of the house disappears when their lives are thrown into peril due to the presence of a stalker. The family receives threatening letters from their stalker under the name, “The Watcher.”

To make matters worse, the Braddock’s nosy neighbors might be connected to the anonymous stalker. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, The Watcher presents a real-world situation about a family and what they are willing to do to protect themselves from harm.

The Watcher | Official Trailer | Netflix
5. Killer Sally (2022)
5. Killer Sally
6.9/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Documentary, Crime
Cast Sally McNeil
Created by Nanette Burstein
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Looking at just the facts, bodybuilder Sally McNeil’s case is open-and-shut. Sally murdered her husband, fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil, on Valentine’s Day in 1995. As more details surrounding the murder surface, though, Sally may not be the cold-blooded killer she was made out to be.

Killer Sally examines Sally’s life as a successful bodybuilder and what happened that fateful night when she shot her husband. The series reveals disturbing details about Ray’s abuse of not only Sally but her two children. It’s an eye-opening look into how the justice system handles victims of abuse.

Killer Sally | Official Trailer | Netflix
4. Manifest (2018)
4. Manifest
55 %
7.1/10
tv-14 4 Seasons
Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Luna Blaise
Created by Jeff Rake
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

The plane might have disappeared, but the series did not as it found a new home on the streamer. After NBC canceled Manifest following three seasons, Netflix saved the show based on its strong viewing numbers. Netflix ordered one final season of 20 episodes, and the first 10 episodes are now available to stream.

Without diving too much into spoilers, a shocking death was the big cliffhanger at the end of season 3. In season 4, Ben (Josh Dallas) is now looking for his missing daughter while trying to explain what happened to his son. Fans of Lost should check out this supernatural series.

Manifest: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix
3. Inside Man (2022)
3. Inside Man
6.6/10
1 Season
Genre Drama, Crime, Mystery
Cast David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells
Created by Steven Moffat
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Not to be confused with Spike Lee’s 2006 film, Inside Man stems from the former Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock creator. The series follows the lives of two men: Harry Watling (David Tennant) and Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci). Watling is a vicar in a small English town while Grieff is a former criminology professor on death row.

The lives of both men become intertwined when a journalist interviews Grieff, looking for answers about a developing situation involving Watling. Is the vicar a murderer? The series channels The Silence of the Lambs and Zodiac to present a thrilling crime series about a situation gone wrong.

2. From Scratch (2022)
2. From Scratch
67 %
7.9/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Family
Cast Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler
Created by Attica Locke. Tembi Locke
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Who doesn’t appreciate a good love story set in Italy? In the limited series, From Scratch, Zoe Saldaña stars as Amy, an African American woman who travels to Italy for an adventure. She eventually meets a Sicilian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), and the couple falls in love and gets married. The fact that they are two people from different cultures brings a series of challenges to their relationship. However, they could have never predicted Lino’s cancer diagnosis.

With Lino dying and his time limited, Amy tries to bridge the gap between the two families and bring them closer together. Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch is a heartfelt depiction of love and how it can bring people closer together.

From Scratch | Official Trailer | Netflix
1. Love Is Blind (2020)
1. Love Is Blind
62 %
6.1/10
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Reality
Cast Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

The reality series about finding love is back for its third season. In Love is Blind, 15 men and 15 women experience a series of dates with the hope of finding their next relationship. However, the contestants cannot see the person. These dates take place in special pods, so all they can rely on to judge the person is their conversation.

If a marriage proposal is accepted, then the contestants can see each other face-to-face. From there, they will spend time together and determine if they want to get married. It’s a great setup for a reality television show that will provide viewers with hours of entertainment.

Love is Blind | Official Trailer | Netflix

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
The best TV crime dramas to stream now on HBO Max
True Detective promo art featuring Detectives Harty and Cohle.
Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple One bundle to receive price increases
The Apple TV Plus home screen with Black Bird.
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 trailer heralds the show’s return to Netflix
The spookiest Sesame Street doll ever on Unsolved Mysteries.
The ending of The Midnight Club season 1 explained
Kids sit at a table in The Midnight Club.
UFC Fight Night live stream: Watch Rodriguez vs. Lemos
ufc fight night live stream watch rodriguez vs lemos
Why Henry Cavill is better as the Witcher than Superman
Henry Cavill holds a sword as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.
Heardle today, November 6: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today
Aerial view of a skateboarding arena.
Where to stream Don’t Worry Darling
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles make for a photogenic couple.
The best stand-up comedy on Amazon Prime right now (November 2022)
Bill Engvall performs Just Sell Him for Parts.
The best TV sci-fi anime to stream now
The Major falling into the neon cityscape in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.
35 years later, ‘Predator’ is a better satire than you remember
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator.
Heardle today, November 7: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.