 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Avengers: Doomsday: 11 predictions of what may happen in the MCU sequel

By
Robert Downey Jr. smirks as the camera while holding a Doom mask.
Robert Downy Jr. / Instagram

Marvel Studios rocked the internet when it revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Doctor Doom would be the new villain of the fifth and sixth Avengers films, which will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. If that wasn’t surprising enough, they also revealed that Robert Downey Jr., who had long portrayed the hero Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would return to play the iconic villain.

This news has many enormous implications for the MCU, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty being rebranded as Avengers: Doomsday. While Marvel fans hold their breath in anticipation of this blockbuster event, let’s look at what could happen in the next Avengers film.

Recommended Videos

Doom will be from the Fantastic Four’s universe

The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

There have been theories that the new Fantastic Four will originate from a universe outside the Sacred Timeline (where most of the MCU takes place), explaining their absence from the franchise and the retrofuturistic look of the 1960s Earth they will inhabit. Because of this, it seems likely that Doom will also migrate to the main timeline with Marvel’s First Family, possibly to escape the destruction caused by Galactus in their native reality.

This narrative choice will allow the villain to share his distinctive animosity with the Fantastic Four as the team’s archenemy, like in the comics, giving their conflict with him in Doomsday much greater weight.

Doom will be a Tony Stark variant

Tony about to snap his fingers in "Avengers: Endgame."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Since Doom may hail from an alternate universe, it stands to reason that Robert Downey Jr.’s villain will be an evil version of his previous character, Tony Stark. Thus, it is likely Doom’s tech will be a different version of the Iron Man armor, blending science and sorcery to create a truly terrifying foe.

Doom took up the mantle of Iron Man when he tried to reform in the comics, donning a similar suit of armor with his trademark green cloak. The villain’s infamous Doombots may even be variants of Stark’s Iron Legion or the subsequent robot sentries created by Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron. If Doom turns out to be a Stark variant, the MCU could take full advantage of the Multiverse to unleash its most dangerous mind, usurping another powerful scientist whose future has undoubtedly changed.

Doom kills Kang (all of them)

The Council of Kangs in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios dropped the ball with Kang the Conqueror. Though it set up the time-traveling tyrant as the MCU’s next big bad, the less-than-favorable reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles, and his subsequent firing have caused the studio to rethink its plans for the Multiverse Saga.

One critical remnant of their initial plans that needs to be addressed is the Council of Kangs, who appeared after the death of the “Exiled One” in Quantumania, setting the stage for a future war on the Avengers. Since Doom will take Kang’s place as the franchise’s overarching antagonist, how terrifying would it be for Doom to start his rampage by eradicating all the other Kangs? Such a twist will eliminate this hanging plot thread and establish himself as a genuine threat to the Multiverse.

Doom destroys the Multiverse

God Emperor Doom, Sheriff Stranger, Valeria Richard, and Sue Storm in art for "Secret Wars Vol. 1 #4."
Marvel Comics / Marvel Comics

In the most recent Secret Wars comic storyline, readers witnessed Doom destroy the entire Multiverse in a series of Incursions. However, the masked villain steals the power of the Beyonders with the help of Molecule Man to reshape the remains of existence into a singular realm known as Battleworld, where various characters from the Marvel Universe worship Doom as their God Emperor.

Since the Void seems to have taken Battleworld’s place in the MCU, it stands to reason that Doom will do what Cassandra Nova couldn’t and prune all of existence to form his kingdom in the Void. This outcome would top Thanos’s Snap in terms of world-shattering consequences, as well as set up the cosmic final battle in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Scarlet Witch will be an Anchor Being

Scarlet Witch powers up in "WandaVision."
Disney / Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine introduced the concept of Anchor Beings to the MCU. Simply put, Anchors are figures with such great significance that their deaths will destroy their respective timelines. This may be the MCU’s version of “Nexus Beings” from the comics, meaning that the Scarlet Witch may be revealed as the Anchor of the Sacred Timeline.

Wanda Maximoff has had quite a journey in recent years, having unlocked her powers with chaos magic and become one of the MCU’s strongest and most dangerous figures. Whether or not she met her death at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she will likely serve a greater purpose in future MCU films. She may even be a target for Doctor Doom due to her reality-shaping abilities, fulfilling the prophecy uttered by Wong of how she will “either rule or annihilate the cosmos.”

Doom steals Loki’s power

Loki in the season 2 finale of "Loki."
Disney+ / Disney+

Since Marvel seems to be adapting the 2015 Secret Wars comic series, it is likely that Doom will try to steal the power of some all-powerful being like the Beyonder to reshape the Multiverse and become God Emperor Doom. Though the Scarlet Witch would be a prime candidate, another possible target would be Loki, the God of Stories.

Disney+’s Loki saw a variant of the titular character go from the God of Mischief to the guardian of all realities, gaining the ability to control time and restructuring the Sacred Timeline into an entire Multiverse. Doom could steal such power from Loki, possibly using the power of the Scarlet Witch, in his plan to destroy the Multiverse and recreate it in his image.

Spider-Man faces Doom

Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Sony / Sony

Tony Stark became somewhat of a father figure to the young Peter Parker during his first years in the MCU. Following Stark’s traumatic death in Avengers: Endgame, it would be quite a shock for Peter to have to fight a villain who looks exactly like him. Given that Tom Holland’s webslinger is getting a fourth film in the MCU, Spider-Man seems ready to swing into action in the next two Avengers films.

It would be no surprise if such films put a spotlight on his conflicting relationship with what may very well be an evil version of his former mentor. It would be like watching Luke Skywalker having to fight Darth Vader all over again.

The Avengers team up with Thanos

Thanos smiling at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Since Doom is being presented as the next threat to the entire Multiverse, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will need all the help they can get to stop him. So what a twist it would be if the Avengers were forced to team up with one of their greatest adversaries: Thanos.

Though the evil Titan was killed in Endgame, the Multiverse opens the door for another variant of him to appear in the future. Since the Multiverse seems to be on a collision course with itself, it would be no surprise if one of these timelines has a Thanos willing to help defeat Doom.

Galactus appears

Galactus looming over a swarm of helicopters in an image from Marvel Comics.
Marvel Comics / Marvel Comics

Galactus is one of the most iconic and crucial villains in the Marvel Universe, and fans have waited years to see a comic-accurate Galactus rear his gigantic head in the MCU. Though the cosmic villain will finally make his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it would seem like a waste to have the world-devouring entity appear in just one film.

Despite his status as an antagonist, Galactus’s compulsive need to consume planets has made his character complex and integral to the balance of the cosmos. His role in the latter should very much lead him to confront Doom in the oncoming Multiversal crisis in the next Avengers movie. Doing so would help break the MCU’s bad habit of discarding its best villains in their debut films.

The Young Avengers will appear

The Young Avengers on the cover of "Young Avengers Vol. 2 #13."
Marvel Comics / Marvel Comics

Since Doom and Scarlet Witch may cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems likely that the MCU will adapt a storyline involving them and the Young Avengers called “The Children’s Crusade.” This story sees the young heroes, who include Wanda’s sons Wiccan and Speed, find an amnesiac Wanda married to Doom and the villain stealing her power.

Marvel Studios has been slowly building up the Young Avengers with heroes like Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop, who may recruit characters like America Chavez, Wiccan, Speed, Stature, and White Vision, all of whom have been introduced to the MCU. It’s only natural that this new generation of Avengers join the war against Doom in the near future.

The X-Men will appear

The X-Men pose in "X-Men '97."
Marvel/Disney+ / Marvel/Disney+

There have been multiple ways for the X-Men to join the MCU, and they have already been set up in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, Deadpool & Wolverine, and X-Men ’97. Given their absence in the Sacred Timeline so far, it seems like the mutant heroes will make the jump into the spotlight from another universe.

It looks like worlds will start to collide with each other because of Doom joining the MCU, so the X-Men appearing to stop this cosmic threat will only give fans another reason to catch this impending blockbuster.

Editors’ Recommendations

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Fantastic Four: First Steps: Everything you need to know about the MCU movie
The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

It's not a coincidence that one of the first Marvel movies announced after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox's entertainment assets in 2019 was a new reboot of The Fantastic Four. In 1961, Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby launched the Marvel Universe as we know it with Fantastic Four #1, and it was the comic that set the tone for everything that came after.

Because the rights to the Fantastic Four were tied up at Fox for the better part of two decades, FF supporting players like Silver Surfer were withheld from the MCU. Now that the characters are firmly under Marvel Studios' control, the sky's the limit for the upcoming reboot. And we're here to share everything we know about The Fantastic Four so far.
Who has been cast in The Fantastic Four?

Read more
5 great (HBO) Max movies you need to watch in the summer
The cast of Aliens stands together and poses for a picture.

The summer months are a great time for movies. From May to mid-August, studios will release their top blockbusters of the year in hopes of churning a huge profit. Sequels, horror movies, superhero tentpoles, and action spectacles are what you'll typically see at the theater. This summer alone has featured Inside Out 2, Longlegs, Despicable Me 4, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

All four of these films are currently in theaters. But in the streaming era, consumers don't have to leave their homes to experience summer movies. Max hosts hundreds of movies on its service, including blockbusters tailor-made for this time of year. Our five picks for movies to watch during the summer include a superhero origin story, a supernatural thriller, and a brilliant sequel.
Deadpool (2016)

Read more
1923 season 2: Everything we know about the Yellowstone prequel
Harrison Ford kisses Helen Mirren in a still from 1923.

Yellowstone has only been around since 2018, but the show is so popular that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan keeps coming up with new spinoffs and prequel series for Paramount+. That was also a way for Paramount+ to have a part of the franchise since the streaming rights for Yellowstone currently belong to Peacock. To date, Sheridan has produced and released two prequel miniseries, 1923 and 1883, with more shows on the way. While 1883 was designed to run only a single season, a new season of 1923 is in the works.

Although filming has yet to begin for 1923 season 2, a few things have been revealed about what's coming up next. We'll add more details when new information is available. For now, this is everything you need to know about 1923 season 2.
Who is starring in 1923 season 2?
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the two names at the top of the call sheet, have confirmed that they will be back as a Jacob and Cara Dutton, the couple at the heart of the series. Barring any recastings, the following performers will also return for 1923 season 2:

Read more