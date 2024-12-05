 Skip to main content
1923 season 2: Paramount+ announces premiere date, unveils teasers

By
A woman leans up against a man while sitting down in 1923 season 2.
Lo Smith / Paramount+

Yellowstone might be ending, but the spinoffs are going strong. Paramount+ announced that 1923 season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23. Accompanying the announcement are two teasers and a series of photos that preview what’s to come in 1923.

In the first teaser, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) begins his journey home to Montana, stressing that he must hurry because his family is in danger. The second teaser features Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton fighting to protect their ranch. “Our way of life is under attack. I’m asking you to protect them,” Jacob says as he readies for battle against his enemies.

Elsewhere, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on a trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and rekindle their relationship.

1923 Season 2 Returns Feb. 23 | Paramount+

1923‘s ensemble includes Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett.

1923 is written and created by Taylor Sheridan, the architect of the Yellowstone universe. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

1923 Season 2 Coming Feb. 23 | Paramount+

Sheridan created Yellowstone and its two prequels, 1883 and 1923. Sheridan has another Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, coming sometime in 2025. Sheridan’s other Paramount+ shows are Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of KingstownLawmen: Bass Reeves, and Landman.

Before 1923 season 2 premieres, Paramount Network will air season 1 on Sunday nights starting in December. One episode will air on December 8 and 15, followed by two episodes on December 22 and 29. The final two episodes of season 1 will broadcast on January 5, 2025.

