The Duttons wage war in Montana in the 1923 season 2 teaser trailer

“In Montana, there’s a war over my family’s land, and they’re losing it,” Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton says in the 1923 season 2 teaser, which premiered following the Yellowstone season 5 finale.

It’s winter in the Mountain West, and the Dutton family faces threats on multiple fronts. Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton desperately try to fend off an attack on their ranch. Realizing his family needs his help, Spencer begins his strenuous journey home to join the fight. Elsewhere, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on her own journey across the Atlantic to reunite with her lover, Spencer.

“We all sacrificed a lot, but this fight ain’t over,” Jacob says at the end of the teaser.

Additional cast members include Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett.

The series is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, who also writes every episode. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, which likely ended its run on Sunday night after five seasons and 53 episodes. 1883 is the other Yellowstone prequel series created by Sheridan.

The entire first season of 1923 is streaming on Paramount+. However, Paramount Network will run season 1’s episodes on Sunday nights in December. The first two episodes have already aired. Episodes three and four will run on December 22, episodes five and six on December 29, and seven and eight in 2025 on January 5.

1923 season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Paramount+.