 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Duttons wage war in Montana in the 1923 season 2 teaser trailer

By
1923 | Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

“In Montana, there’s a war over my family’s land, and they’re losing it,” Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton says in the 1923 season 2 teaser, which premiered following the Yellowstone season 5 finale.

It’s winter in the Mountain West, and the Dutton family faces threats on multiple fronts. Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton desperately try to fend off an attack on their ranch. Realizing his family needs his help, Spencer begins his strenuous journey home to join the fight. Elsewhere, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on her own journey across the Atlantic to reunite with her lover, Spencer.

“We all sacrificed a lot, but this fight ain’t over,” Jacob says at the end of the teaser.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Additional cast members include Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett.

Related

The series is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, who also writes every episode. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, which likely ended its run on Sunday night after five seasons and 53 episodes. 1883 is the other Yellowstone prequel series created by Sheridan.

The entire first season of 1923 is streaming on Paramount+. However, Paramount Network will run season 1’s episodes on Sunday nights in December. The first two episodes have already aired. Episodes three and four will run on December 22, episodes five and six on December 29, and seven and eight in 2025 on January 5.

1923 season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Paramount+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Smile 2 streaming release date announced at Paramount+
A singer screams in Smile 2.

Paramount+ is adding some horror to the holiday season. Smile 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, December 3.

The announcement could not come at a better time. In honor of Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering discounts on the Essential plan and Paramount+ with Showtime. Both plans only cost $3 per month for the first two months. Starting in the third month, Essential, the ad-supported plan, moves to $8 per month, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the commercial-free tier, increases to $13 per month. This special deal ends on December 4.

Read more
Player 456 returns to the deadly arena in the Squid Game season 2 trailer
A man in a green track suit looks confused.

Instead of taking his winnings from season 1 and moving on with his life, Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, willingly returns to the arena for another life-or-death showdown in the Squid Game season 2 trailer.

"I'm trying to put an end to this game," Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) says in the new footage. Three years after winning ₩45.6 billion in Squid Game, Gi-hun abandons his travel plans to the United States and reenters himself into the competition. Gi-hun wants to eliminate the deadly games and attempts to destroy the system from the inside. However, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will do everything to destroy Gi-hun and keep the game going.

Read more
Peacemaker season 2 wraps filming, James Gunn posts statement
Peacemaker stands next to two women and stare.

Peacemaker season 2 is complete. Series creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that filming has wrapped on the superhero drama.
“And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.),” Gunn wrote on X. "Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!”
https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1861178032406610350?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1861178032406610350%7Ctwgr%5Ed703d997fffa7c0779504fed725fe339ea6c803e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeadline.com%2F2024%2F11%2Fpeacemaker-season-2-wraps-filming-james-gunn-1236187385%2F

A few days earlier, Gunn dedicated a social media post to Peacemaker stars John Cena and Jennifer Holland to announce the completion of their scenes. Gunn mentioned that he recently experienced "one of the most fun days of shooting" before thanking the people of Savannah for their hospitality.

Read more