Because 2022 was a great year for movies, Digital Trends is a little bit more enthusiastic about the forthcoming Academy Awards. From blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water to smaller independent movies like The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun, this year’s ceremony is sure to have something for everyone.
This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 95th edition of the Oscars. If you want to find out if one of your favorites made the cut for Best Picture, Best Actor, or any of the 23 categories, we have all the nominees listed below.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best ActorAustin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TárAna De Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting ActorBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting ActressAngela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The FabelmansDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, and Eric Warren Singer, Top Gun: Maverick
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
