Because 2022 was a great year for movies, Digital Trends is a little bit more enthusiastic about the forthcoming Academy Awards. From blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water to smaller independent movies like The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun, this year’s ceremony is sure to have something for everyone.

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 95th edition of the Oscars. If you want to find out if one of your favorites made the cut for Best Picture, Best Actor, or any of the 23 categories, we have all the nominees listed below.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, and Eric Warren Singer, Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

