2025 Emmys preview: Severance and Adolescence could dominate, while The Bear’s reign could end

With the calendar reading September, the 2025 Emmys are not too far away. Unlike the Oscars, which have an eligibility window from January 1 to December 31, the Emmys will honor the best shows from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. That’s how you’ll see shows like The Penguin, a September 2024 show, competing against 2025 releases, like Black Mirror.

Severance leads the field with 27 nominations and will be the favorite in several dramatic categories, including Outstanding Drama. Apple TV+’s other big show, The Studio, is looking to defeat Hacks and The Bear in the comedic categories. Meanwhile, it could be a special night for Netflix’s Adolescence, a top contender in the limited series categories.

Below is a preview of the 2025 Emmys as well as our predictions for the major categories.

The Emmys are scheduled to air on September 14, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.

Severance vs. The Pitt

The dramatic categories will come down to a battle between Severance and The Pitt. Both shows dominated the cultural conversation during their runs at the beginning of 2025.

After a three-year hiatus, Severance finally returned to Apple TV+ with a stellar season that leaned into its peculiar nature. After a shocking season 1 finale, the workers on the severed floor were separated to start the season. However, Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) were quickly reunited as they began their investigation into Lumon Industries.

Six of the Severance actors — Scott, Lower, Cherry, Turturro, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette — garnered acting nominations. Yet there’s a world where none of them win. Scott, Lower, and Tillman have the best chances of winning. If you’re asking me to bet on one to walk away with an Emmy, it would be Tillman, whose “devour feculence” speech in episode 9 entirelyhanged your perspective of Mr. Milchick.

Meanwhile, The Pitt is a throwback procedural that would’ve thrived on broadcast television in the ’90s. No, The Pitt is not ER Jr. The show’s 15-hour premise — one episode for one hour of a shift — and emphasis on medical accuracy are enough to set it apart from NBC’s groundbreaking medical drama.

Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the senior attending physician at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room. Through Robby’s eyes, The Pitt explores the highs and lows of an ER, from bringing patients back from the dead to dealing with the fallout of a mass shooting. Wyles is so comfortable as a doctor, to the point where I seriously believe he could do it full-time.

Severance is likely going to win the top prize for drama series, while Wyle has the edge over Pitt for lead actor. Though it’s unlikely, I’m pulling for The Pitt’s Katerine LaNasa in supporting her portrayal of the tough but kind Dana Evans.

Can anything stop Adolescence?

Adolescence has a strong argument for the show of the year. The four-part British series examines the aftermath of a 13-year-old boy (Owen Cooper) arrested for murdering his female classmate. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence is a gut-wrenching look into the dangers of the social media world and how a family must confront an unspeakable tragedy.

With each episode shot in one continuous take, Adolescence received universal praise on its way to becoming the second most popular English-language show on Netflix. It is virtually a lock to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Cooper and Erin Doherty are overwhelming favorites to win in the supporting categories, while Graham will try to upset Colin Farrell for lead actor.

Throw in the expected wins for writing and directing categories, and Adolescence could walk away with the most Emmys that night.

Has The Bear’s reign ended?

Is The Bear a comedy? Like you, I’m tired of the ongoing debate on whether The Bear is a drama or a comedy. (It’s a drama with comedic elements.) Regardless of its genre, The Bear has cleaned up at the Emmys, winning 21 for its first two seasons. Jeremy Allen White (2), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (2), Ayo Edebiri, and Liza Colón-Zayas have all won acting Emmys. The show also won Outstanding Comedy Series for its first season.

The Bear has received less critical acclaim for its third and fourth seasons. Due to eligibility windows, The Bear season 3 is eligible at the 2025 Emmys even though season 4 came out in June. Regardless of the season, The Bear is not favored in any of its six categories this year. The Bear’s Emmy dominance might be coming to an end.

2025 Emmys: Predictions

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance*

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio*

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence*

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock*

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt*

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks*

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio*

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin*

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin*

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus*

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance*

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks*

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio*

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence*

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence*

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

*= predicted winner