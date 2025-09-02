2025 Emmys preview: Severance and Adolescence could dominate, while The Bear’s reign could end

With the calendar reading September, the 2025 Emmys are not too far away. Unlike the Oscars, which have an eligibility window from January 1 to December 31, the Emmys will honor the best shows from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. That’s how you’ll see shows like The Penguin, a September 2024 show, competing against 2025 releases, like Black Mirror.
Severance leads the field with 27 nominations and will be the favorite in several dramatic categories, including Outstanding Drama. Apple TV+’s other big show, The Studio, is looking to defeat Hacks and The Bear in the comedic categories. Meanwhile, it could be a special night for Netflix’s Adolescence, a top contender in the limited series categories.
Below is a preview of the 2025 Emmys as well as our predictions for the major categories.
The Emmys are scheduled to air on September 14, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.
Severance vs. The Pitt
The dramatic categories will come down to a battle between Severance and The Pitt. Both shows dominated the cultural conversation during their runs at the beginning of 2025.
After a three-year hiatus, Severance finally returned to Apple TV+ with a stellar season that leaned into its peculiar nature. After a shocking season 1 finale, the workers on the severed floor were separated to start the season. However, Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) were quickly reunited as they began their investigation into Lumon Industries.
Six of the Severance actors — Scott, Lower, Cherry, Turturro, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette — garnered acting nominations. Yet there’s a world where none of them win. Scott, Lower, and Tillman have the best chances of winning. If you’re asking me to bet on one to walk away with an Emmy, it would be Tillman, whose “devour feculence” speech in episode 9 entirelyhanged your perspective of Mr. Milchick.
Meanwhile, The Pitt is a throwback procedural that would’ve thrived on broadcast television in the ’90s. No, The Pitt is not ER Jr. The show’s 15-hour premise — one episode for one hour of a shift — and emphasis on medical accuracy are enough to set it apart from NBC’s groundbreaking medical drama.
Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the senior attending physician at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room. Through Robby’s eyes, The Pitt explores the highs and lows of an ER, from bringing patients back from the dead to dealing with the fallout of a mass shooting. Wyles is so comfortable as a doctor, to the point where I seriously believe he could do it full-time.
Severance is likely going to win the top prize for drama series, while Wyle has the edge over Pitt for lead actor. Though it’s unlikely, I’m pulling for The Pitt’s Katerine LaNasa in supporting her portrayal of the tough but kind Dana Evans.
Can anything stop Adolescence?
Adolescence has a strong argument for the show of the year. The four-part British series examines the aftermath of a 13-year-old boy (Owen Cooper) arrested for murdering his female classmate. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence is a gut-wrenching look into the dangers of the social media world and how a family must confront an unspeakable tragedy.
With each episode shot in one continuous take, Adolescence received universal praise on its way to becoming the second most popular English-language show on Netflix. It is virtually a lock to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Cooper and Erin Doherty are overwhelming favorites to win in the supporting categories, while Graham will try to upset Colin Farrell for lead actor.
Throw in the expected wins for writing and directing categories, and Adolescence could walk away with the most Emmys that night.
Has The Bear’s reign ended?
Is The Bear a comedy? Like you, I’m tired of the ongoing debate on whether The Bear is a drama or a comedy. (It’s a drama with comedic elements.) Regardless of its genre, The Bear has cleaned up at the Emmys, winning 21 for its first two seasons. Jeremy Allen White (2), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (2), Ayo Edebiri, and Liza Colón-Zayas have all won acting Emmys. The show also won Outstanding Comedy Series for its first season.
The Bear has received less critical acclaim for its third and fourth seasons. Due to eligibility windows, The Bear season 3 is eligible at the 2025 Emmys even though season 4 came out in June. Regardless of the season, The Bear is not favored in any of its six categories this year. The Bear’s Emmy dominance might be coming to an end.
2025 Emmys: Predictions
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance*
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio*
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence*
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock*
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt*
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks*
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio*
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin*
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin*
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus*
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance*
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks*
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio*
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence*
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence*
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
*= predicted winner