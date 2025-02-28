 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

25 years of Oscar Best Picture snubs, by year

By
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito present the Oscar® for Film Editing during the live ABC telecast of the 96th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
ABC

First, a confession – for the last four years, I haven’t watched the Oscars telecast. (I learned about the whole Will Smith situation the next morning, if you were wondering, and I cared about it just as much as I would have the previous night, which is to say not at all.) Why have I skipped out on this ostensibly unifying American cultural moment for a whole presidential cycle? Because practically nothing inspires more gall in me than an Academy Awards show.

For decades, Academy voters, swayed by craven awards season campaigns and driven to serve their own studios’ interests above those of posterity and the public, have continually given the wrong awards to the wrong people, rewarding mediocrity and leaving artistry going begging.

Recommended Videos

Need proof? Here are the films that should have won the last 24 Academy Awards for Best Picture, out of the available nominees, and the one that should win it this year – not that I’m holding my breath. And because the nominees are often (read: usually) themselves wrong, I’ve included one egregiously un-nominated film from each year.

Related

2001: Gosford Park

Michael Gambon, Emily Watson, and Richard E. Grant in Gosford Park.

Robert Altman’s sophisticated murder mystery, with all the trappings of an Agatha Christie novel but a surprisingly acute class consciousness, is airily, elegantly shot by cinematographer Andrew Dunn and features an erudite script by Julian Fellowes, whose subsequent hit Downtown Abbey lacks Gosford Park’s edge. It’s miles better than Ron Howard’s one-dimensional A Beautiful Mind, which won the big prize that year.

Egregious snub: The Royal Tenenbaums

2002: Chicago (the right choice)

Renee Zellweger and Richard Gere in Chicago.

This one is a photo finish. Against stiff and worthy competition from Scorsese’s Gangs of New York and Polanski’s The Pianist, Chicago narrowly earns its Best Picture crown with the benefit of hindsight. (It’s a better watch than the Polanski film and cleaner than the Scorsese.) The screen adaptations of stage musicals that work the same way – and as well – as their source material can be counted on one hand, and Rob Marshall’s film is one. Jumping into an inky black theatrical void for its musical numbers and returning to an ably production-designed 1920s for its book scenes, Marshall happened on a down-and-dirty, hip style that he’s been foolish enough to try to vainly recreate in the four execrable movie musicals he’s made since.

Egregious snub: Secretary

2003: Lost in Translation

Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray in Lost in Translation.

Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray give performances so perfectly calibrated that Sofia Coppola’s worshipful camerawork can only stand back and admire the view. The decision to award the prize to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King that year can only be viewed as a product of its time – it’s impossible to imagine the prestige-conscious Academy honoring a big-budget franchise entry this way today. In any case, I confess I never bought into Peter Jackson’s muddy, melodramatic pyrotechnics-over-substance. Give me Coppola’s keen attention to human behavior any day.

Egregious snub: School of Rock

2004: Sideways

Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church in Sideways.

A weak year gave us Clint Eastwood’s dour Million Dollar Baby as the featherweight champ, but Alexander Payne’s Sideways wins this one in a TKO. Payne’s adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel about a bachelor weekend in wine country cyclically repeats gorgeously poetic images in a way that even a strong piece of written fiction can’t do, which is part of the reason to adapt existing material in the first place. Paul Giamatti, as an aspiring novelist with particular feelings about merlot, is so superb you can feel yourself osmosing his high blood pressure through the screen.

Egregious snub: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2005: Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain.

Was there even a need to include this entry? Paul Haggis’s anthology drama Crash (much better than it’s cracked up to be but still pretty preachy) incited a firestorm when it defeated Ang Lee’s tender gay romance Brokeback Mountain. 20 years later, most Hollywood wags still consider this year one of the two prototypical examples of Oscar wrong-headedness (more of the other one later), and it’s hard to argue.

Egregious snub: The Squid and the Whale

2006: The Departed (the right choice)

Martin Sheen and Mark Wahlberg in The Departed.

The last time to date Best Picture got it right, and a tremendously satisfying instance of Hollywood karma paying off. Martin Scorsese’s razor-sharp remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs was the first and as yet only time a Scorsese film has won Best Picture. (Marty picked up his first and so far only Best Director award that year, too.)

Egregious snub: Casino Royale

2007: There Will Be Blood

Dillon Freasier and Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood.

I’ll give it to the Academy – this one was nearly impossible. As between the Coen Brothers masterpiece No Country for Old Men, which took home the prize, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s brutal derricking of the American psyche, There Will Be Blood, it’s basically a coin flip. (And that leaves out the equally fantastic if more popcorn-y Michael Clayton, also nominated. Why don’t we get movie years like this anymore?) But for me, Anderson’s film, audaciously and tightly controlled and featuring in Daniel Day-Lewis’s Daniel Plainview one of the best performances ever committed to celluloid, is (marginally) the better of the two.

Egregious snub: The Darjeeling Limited

2008: Milk

Sean Penn in Milk.
Groundswell Productions

A weak year, won by Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire — I find his attention-disorder editing style off-putting as a rule. Gus van Sant’s stark telling of the shocking real-life story of politician and gay icon Harvey Milk was more moving and all the more relevant in a year when California banned same-sex marriage. What happened to Milk was outrageous, and the film enlists its audience in that righteous anger.

Egregious snub: In Bruges

2009: Inglourious Basterds

Denis Ménochet and Christoph Waltz in Inglourious Basterds.
The Weinstein Company

2009 was the year of the Academy’s biggest mistake in the modern era – the expansion from five nominees for Best Picture to ten, a desperate attempt to respond to popular backlash to The Dark Knight being snubbed in 2008. The result was a splintered series of partisan voting blocs (roughly aligning with the various Hollywood guilds) whose beneficence was increasingly random, beginning with 2009’s victory for the self-aggrandizingly gritty war drama The Hurt Locker over the year’s frontrunner, the pedestrian Avatar. But it was Quentin Tarantino’s genre-smashing World War II revenge fantasy, Inglourious Basterds, with its script like a great novel and its star-making performance by Christoph Waltz, that deserved the prize.

Egregious snub: Fantastic Mr. Fox

2010: The Social Network

Justin Timberlake and Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network. 

In competitive Oscar years, it’s a good bet to put your money on the British period drama. (See Chariots of Fire, Oliver!, A Man for All Seasons, My Fair Lady, Tom Jones, Lawrence of Arabia… I could go on.) Sure enough, the able and engaging but awkwardly directed The King’s Speech managed a neck-and-neck triumph over The Social Network, an unprecedented collaboration between auteurs Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher and one of the best films of the 21st century. Go figure.

Egregious snub: Beginners

2011: Moneyball

Brad Pitt in Moneyball.
Columbia Pictures

Now we get into a highly competitive stretch. In a wildly illustrious year of extravagantly accomplished films like The Descendants, Hugo, and Midnight in Paris, Moneyball was quiet, handled with care, class, and attention to detail by director Bennett Miller (who has made three narrative features and been nominated for Best Director twice). The Artist, which won that year, was nice enough but rode the coattails of its awards-season narrative as the first silent film to win Best Picture since 1927.

Egregious snub: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

2012: Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Lincoln.

Django Unchained would be just as deserving a winner here, but Lincoln is the kind of towering historical drama that only Spielberg can make (its closest parallel is his Amistad, also in part about an American President). It also helps that it features the aforementioned Day-Lewis in his final Oscar-winning role (he won three and should have at least six). Argo won that year as a sop to Ben Affleck, who was seen as having been snubbed for Best Director.

Egregious snub: Moonrise Kingdom

2013: Her

Joaquin Phoenix in Her. 

Steve McQueen is a rigorous filmmaker whose work runs the gamut from the earth-shatteringly brilliant (2011’s Shame) to the insipid (2024’s Blitz). His 12 Years a Slave, which won in 2013, is, like all movies that are honest about slavery, a real trial to watch, so brutal, in fact, that its quality becomes sort of a secondary concern. Personally, I preferred Spike Jonze’s exquisitely personal Her, a delicate allegory about artificial intelligence that is in fact a way of dealing with his divorce from Sofia Coppola, a period she herself mined for Lost in Translation.

Egregious snub: Drinking Buddies

2014: The Grand Budapest Hotel

Paul Schlase, Tony Revolori, Tilda Swinton, and Ralph Fiennes in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

As my “egregious snubs” from 2001, 2007, 2009 and 2012 might suggest, I’m personally of the opinion that Wes Anderson is one of the greatest working directors, even if he has been on a self-indulgent downward spiral since he made The Grand Budapest Hotel, his first and so far only film to be nominated for Best Picture. With all the idiosyncrasies of his smaller character dramas but the scale of a historical epic, Budapest is thoroughgoing joy. The same can’t be said for Birdman, this year’s winner, which is technically accomplished and entertaining in its way but small-minded and coarse in its kneejerk cruelty to its characters.

Less-than-usually-egregious snub: Nightcrawler

2015: Mad Max: Fury Road

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Village Roadshow Pictures

How far we’ve come and/or fallen. In 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King carried its sweep of the technical awards forward into the night’s big prize. In 2015, another (but self-evidently superior) franchise entry, Mad Max: Fury Road, won six Oscars but fell short of Best Picture, losing to the eminently worthy but far from life-changing Spotlight. In the decade since, George Miller’s adrenaline-shot-as-cinematic-experience has come to be understood as one of the best of the century. But then the Academy never had any ability to predict staying power. Everyone and their mother thinks Vertigo is the best or second-best movie ever made. It got a grand total of two nominations – Art Direction and Sound.

Egregious snub: Carol

2016: La La Land

Emma Stone in La La Land. 

Please, please, please, no angry letters: I loved La La Land. I still love La La Land. Sue me.

Egregious snub: 20th Century Women

2017: Phantom Thread

Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread. 

Dunkirk, Get Out or Three Billboards? I would’ve been quite pleased. Lady Bird or Call Me by Your Name? I would have understood. But The Shape of Water? Guillermo del Toro’s tortured monster movies have always been more interesting curiosities than real achievements to me. As compared to Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterful Phantom Thread, a twisted romance which created a fresh paradigm for on-screen lovers, Shape of Water is a cold fish. But that outrage doesn’t compare to giving the Oscar to Gary Oldman in the abominable Darkest Hour for wearing makeup, when they could have given it to Day-Lewis for his surpassing performance in this, his final film before his retirement.

Egregious snub: The Death of Stalin

2018: Roma

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma.

The irrelevance of the Academy for the under-30 generation is generally understood to begin with the awarding of the 2018 Best Picture award to Green Book, a film one could easily imagine airing on TNT on a Sunday afternoon in 2004, but less so going home with three Oscars. There are all sorts of reasons why Green Book won, but the primary one is that the most deserving film of 2018 – and Green Book’s primary competition – was released by Netflix. In 2018, the streamer’s takeover of Hollywood was still widely resented, so much the worse for Alfonso Cuarón’s lyrical and gorgeous autobiographical story of 1970s Mexico City.

Egregious snub: First Reformed

2019: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lena Dunham, Margaret Qualley, and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Columbia Pictures

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is sophisticated and deserving, but it didn’t have the joy, the catharsis, or the crackling dialogue of Quentin Tarantino’s latest. It’s harder to appreciate now what a Fourth-of-July sparkler of pleasant surprise was the film’s conclusion when it was first released. A shaggy-dog hangout movie, when done right, can outclass the most tightly plotted thriller.

Egregious snub: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2020: Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal.
Caviar

There is very little in the array of nominees for the Oscar in 2020 about which to be genuinely passionate. I’m willing to accept that the pandemic was partially to blame, but I can think of at least four 2020 films off the top of my head more deserving than the eight nominated (see one of them below).

There’s some truly bottom-of-the-barrel stuff here, like Fincher’s self-indulgent Mank and Emerald Fennell’s spectacularly overrated Promising Young Woman, and some that you’re guaranteed to watch once and never think of again, like the eventual winner, Nomadland. Of the options available, Darius Marder’s intense and ultimately heartrending Sound of Metal takes the cake if only for the killer central performance of Riz Ahmed, who had the rare distinction of out-acting Anthony Hopkins in The Father, though of course the latter won Best Actor.

Egregious snub: Kajillionaire

2021: Licorice Pizza

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza.

Perhaps you’ve gotten the sense (see 2007 and 2017) that Wes is not the only Hollywood Anderson I revere. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, an atmospheric period piece roughly based on the childhood of producer Gary Goetzman, is a superb, overwhelming, extraordinarily romantic movie by a cinematic genius working at the top of his game. CODA, this year’s winner, is fine.

Egregious snub: The Worst Person in the World

2022: The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Close call here between this and Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, a totally unexpected journey out of his wheelhouse. But Banshees, aside from being one of the more perceptive films about male friendship, is a triumph of tone, while the winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is just what its title implies – often to its detriment. I liked it okay, but to me it felt like a marvelously well-put-together student film. I much preferred Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s previous film Swiss Army Man, which knocked me out when I saw it at Sundance in 2016.

Less-than-usually-egregious snub: The Good Nurse

2023: Maestro

Bradley Cooper in Maestro.
Lea Pictures

I have an instinctive suspicion of anyone who dismisses movies they see as “Oscar bait.” What does that mean, exactly – message films, or films that offer meaty opportunities for big-swing actors? Sign me up for both. In any case, what is Oppenheimer, this year’s winner, but Oscar bait? The difference between Oppenheimer and a movie like Maestro, which I’m willing to concede won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, is that Maestro applies an artful lens of romanticism to its story appropriate for its central character – content dictating form – while Oppenheimer is choked nearly to death by the oppressive and inescapable presence of Christopher Nolan. He seems like a nice guy, but I don’t particularly want him breathing down my neck for three hours.

Egregious snub: Sanctuary

2024: Anora

Mikey Madison in Anora.
FilmNation

Anora is the most likeable and dynamic Oscar frontrunner in years, and its win of the Producers Guild of America award for Best Picture, predictor of the Oscar in six of the last seven cycles, bodes well. To see Sean Baker, who was making films on $3000 budgets while many of his competitors in this category were commanding studio war chests, holding this award might reduce the agita I’m otherwise sure to get from this year’s Academy Awards. Mind you, I said might.

Egregious snub: Between the Temples

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
James Feinberg
James Feinberg
Writer
James Feinberg is a writer and journalist who has written for the Broadway Journal and NBC's The Blacklist.
25 years ago, Vin Diesel had the best day of his career
Vin Diesel looks cool in black goggles and a black tank top in a still from the movie Pitch Black.

Vin Diesel in Pitch Black USA Films
More than almost any other movie star working today, Vin Diesel seems to think only in franchises. Skim the last two decades of this muscle man’s filmography, and you’ll see almost nothing but sequels or movies designed (not always successfully) to spawn sequels. Once Vin got a taste of life in the fast lane, he never really looked back. Maybe he was always just destined to become a Hollywood action hero: When you’re built like a bullet and talk like a subwoofer, the Italian Stallion career path makes a lot more sense than anything else.
Of course, like Sly Stallone, Vin didn’t start out making multiplex cash grabs. Before he was Dominic Toretto, Xander Cage, and Groot, Diesel was a hungry young actor, more focused on honing his craft than bulging his biceps. In the ’90s, he even dabbled in writing and directing, penning his own gritty, calling-card starring vehicle; it was that indie drama, Strays, that caught Steven Spielberg’s attention and earned Diesel a breakout role in Saving Private Ryan. To watch him there or in the late Sidney Lumet’s swan song, Find Me Guilty, is to be reminded of a time when the big guy aspired to a little more than bankable machismo.
What’s wild is that you can pinpoint to the day the pinnacle of Diesel’s time as a dramatic performer as opposed to a box-office draw. Said day was 25 years ago tomorrow, when not one but two movies featuring the future star hit theaters nationwide. There he was as a likable off- Wall Street stock broker in the financial drama Boiler Room, and there he was again as a mythic outlaw in the deep-space creature feature Pitch Black. Diesel has never been better than he was in these two very different movies, which kind of makes February 18th, 2000 the best day of his career — and also the last moment before that career changed directions.
Boiler Room (2000) Official Trailer #1 - Vin Diesel Movie HD
Of the two films, Boiler Room is the more obvious acting showcase, though Vin has a much smaller part in it. Written and directed by Ben Younger, this Martin Scorsese-indebted procedural essentially fictionalizes the true story the actual Scorsese would later dramatize with The Wolf of Wall Street. Younger looks at the fraudulent practices of brokerage houses like Stratton Oakmont from the perspective of one of the cold callers, a Long Island entrepreneur played by Giovanni Ribisi. Maybe fourth or fifth booked in the cast is Diesel, who steps in as one of the more experienced brokers who takes Ribisi’s snake-oil salesman under his wing.
“He’s like gravity —everything gets pulled to him,” is how someone describes Diesel’s most famous character, Dominic Toretto, in the following year’s franchise-launching melodrama The Fast and the Furious. But he’s much more conventionally magnetic in Boiler Room as a slick but approachable young millionaire swindler. Vin’s first big scene in the movie puts his signature bravado to good use, as he gregariously coerces a doctor into buying a bunch of shares over the phone — a hard sell that he makes look effortless. It’s a kind of initiation, laying out the seductive thrill of how these chop-shop frat boys make their fortune. They’re really just actors, playing a part for the clients they unscrupulously exploit.
Diesel’s Chris Varick, like Toretto, is as much teddy bear as shark, though. Boiler Room positions him as a big brother for Ribisi— the warm alternative to Nicky Katt’s jealous, competitive bullpen prick. The script’s pages of shop talk (the kind of industry exposition that Scorsese waved off with a fourth-wall-breaking wink from Leo) go down smoother when delivered in Diesel’s low rumble and New York accent. And Chris becomes an unlikely figure of redemption at the ending, confronted by both the impending collapse of his livelihood and the opportunity to do one noble thing before it all comes crashing down. That makes Boiler Room the first in a long line of movies that find the conscience burning within Diesel’s bad-boy routine.
Pitch Black Official Trailer #1 - Vin Diesel Movie (2000) HD
A secret flicker of decency also defines Richard B. Riddick, the apprehended mercenary Diesel plays for the first time in Pitch Black. In terms of temperament and vocabulary, he’s a much different animal than Varick: a stony Western archetype unleashed onto the final frontier, like Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name airdropped into an Alien knockoff. Writer-director David Twohy builds Riddick up, establishing his fearsome bona fides by keeping him chained, shrouded in darkness, and silent for the first act, when the ship carting this dangerous fugitive crash-lands on a planet with three suns and some deadly nocturnal wildlife. Beyond the opening voice-over, Diesel doesn’t utter a word for the first 30 minutes of the movie.
More than Toretto, that marble-mouthed, messianic Robin Hood patriarch always mumbling about family, Riddick is the quintessential Vin Diesel character. Twohy leans on and inflates his comic-book physicality – the bulkiness that caught the actor bouncer gigs before he went Hollywood. And he streamlines that familiar Diesel braggadocio into a cucumber cool, the poise of a post-human bruiser in touch with his wild side. His performance in Pitch Black arguably comes closer to approximating the original conception of Wolverine than the one Hugh Jackman would deliver, for the first time, a few months later in the first X-Men movie. Diesel is so convincing here as an animalistic loner that his eventual, reluctant call to be a team-player, à la Logan, packs the desired punch.
Less blockbuster than glorified sci-fi programmer, Pitch Black didn’t make boatloads of money. But it was a successful proof of concept; what it sold the world was Diesel’s suitability for action-hero duty. Those who caught the movie in theaters, maybe even on a double bill with Boiler Room, could clearly see into his future as a post-millennial Rambo. But few of the big Hollywood projects that followed better capitalized on his rugged, monosyllabic qualities. No wonder Diesel returned to the film’s treacherous star system, reprising the role in two sequels — the goofier, more expansive Chronicles of Riddick and the back-to-basics Riddick — even after he had moved on to more lucrative multi-picture engagements.
Boiler Room Prospecting Scene - Vin Diesel Closing
In retrospect, 2000 was as much a last hurrah as it was a highpoint for Vin Diesel, the actor, not the brand. A year later, he’d buckle in for the comparably low-key first entry in a series he’d eventually makeover into a multi-billion-dollar vanity project. There was really no turning back from the road Fast & Furious put him on. It’s been basically all intellectual-property bids since, as Diesel has balanced his cash cow franchise with attempts to develop new ones. You have to strain to see any real artistic ambition in any of the work he’s done since the day the multiplex served up double, clashing doses of his cowboy swagger. Besides a supporting role in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, it’s been one star sleepwalk after another.
Maybe Diesel never had a character actor's range. As a performer, he mostly offers different shades of macho — brooding, sentimental, or arrogant as needed. But on one winter day at the start of a new century, he demonstrated that his particular steroidal charisma could be stretched a little, and applied to projects with wildly different aims. February 18 was a crossroads for this modern tough guy. He took the path to marquee immortality that Pitch Black opened up before him, while leaving us wondering how many Boiler Rooms he bypassed along the way.
Boiler Room and Pitch Black are both available to rent or purchase from the major digital services. For more of A.A. Dowd’s writing, visit his Authory page.

Read more
10 best sci-fi remakes ever, ranked
Donald Sutherland stares ambiguously in a still from the 1978 movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Science fiction is a genre with a history as long as movies themselves. That means that, while plenty of great original ideas are still being produced in the genre every year, there are also plenty of sci-fi remakes that take old stories and update them.
While some sci-fi remakes are better left unmentioned (Total Recall, anyone?), plenty of sci-fi remakes justify their existence. We've pulled together a list of 10 of the best sci-fi remakes ever, some of which come from beloved franchises. These movies manage to take the core idea of the movie they're based on and do something genuinely innovative with it. Without further ado, here they are.
10. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes - Official Trailer (HD)

The second Planet of the Apes trilogy proved that this is one of the most interesting sci-fi franchises in the history of Hollywood. Unfortunately, Rise of the Planet of the Apes is the worst movie of this new trilogy, but its retelling of the story of Caesar, the ape who led an ape uprising, is moving nonetheless.
The movie's failures have much more to do with its human cast and the machinations that lead to the apes gaining intelligence. Andy Serkis is, as ever, incredible as Caesar, and the biggest miracle of the movie is that you wind up caring for Caesar more than any of the people he hangs around with.
You can watch Rise of the Planet of the Apes on Max. 
9. The Invisible Man (2020)
The Invisible Man (2020) | Elisabeth Moss's Terrifying Home Assault
A smart reinterpretation of a core sci-fi text, The Invisible Man tells the story of a woman who is stalked by her wealthy scientist ex, who uses technology to make himself invisible.
The movie features a harrowing central performance from Elisabeth Moss, and it works in part because it spends much of its time showing us the way everyone in this woman's life starts to believe that she's losing it. The Invisible Man has a fairly off-the-wall premise, but you can't knock the movie's hugely impressive execution.
You can watch The Invisible Man on Amazon Prime Video.
8. War of the Worlds (2005)
War of the Worlds (2005) Teaser Trailer

Read more
25 best HBO shows ever, ranked
Sansa wearing a Stark crown and looking to the camera in Game of Thrones.

Long before Max came along and diluted the quality of what it meant to be an HBO original series, this premium cable network set the gold standard for television shows. "It's not TV, it's HBO" was both a tagline and a mark of quality. It's not an exaggeration to say that HBO has had some of the greatest TV shows ever made, many of which helped transform the medium as we know it.
To celebrate over four decades of HBO originals, we're taking an extended look at the 25 best HBO shows ever while counting down to No. 1 on the list. But longtime HBO subscribers should have a pretty good idea about which series got the top spot.
25. Rome (2005-2007)

Rome was a historical drama that felt like a precursor for HBO's Game of Thrones. The series was set late in the life of Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds), and the show primarily followed two of the soldiers under his command: Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson).

Read more