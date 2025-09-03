The first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple previews an insane sequel

What happened? The first trailer for Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has finally been released, giving audiences a sneak peek at the next chapter in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s epic zombie film franchise.
- The trailer shows Spike (Alfie Williams) with Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his cult of survivors, who seem to have taken over Dr. Kelson’s (Ralph Fiennes) sanctuary.
- The trailer shows Spike’s father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), searching for his son on the mainland.
- It also gives some glimpses of Dr. Kelson’s life and his past before showing him facing the Alpha Zombie Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry).
This is important because: The Bone Temple is a direct sequel to the hit action-horror movie 28 Years Later and is supposed to be the second part in a new trilogy in the 28 Days Later film franchise.
- 28 Years Later was deemed “Certified Fresh” with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was a box-office success, so this sequel could be just as successful.
- The Bone Temple‘s trailer teases an even darker story for Spike, Jamie, and Dr. Kelson compared to 28 Years Later.
Why should I care? Fans of 28 Years Later now have a clearer idea of what they can expect to see in The Bone Temple.
- This new trailer builds hype for The Bone Temple‘s release after 28 Years Later, which premiered in June.
- The Bone Temple is also expected to feature the return of Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) as Jim, the protagonist of 28 Days Later.
Okay, so what’s next? Mark your calendars for January 16, 2026, when 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will premiere in theaters.
- Sony should release more footage and marketing materials for the film in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates.