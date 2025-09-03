The first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple previews an insane sequel

What happened? The first trailer for Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has finally been released, giving audiences a sneak peek at the next chapter in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s epic zombie film franchise.

The trailer shows Spike (Alfie Williams) with Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his cult of survivors, who seem to have taken over Dr. Kelson’s (Ralph Fiennes) sanctuary.

The trailer shows Spike’s father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), searching for his son on the mainland.

It also gives some glimpses of Dr. Kelson’s life and his past before showing him facing the Alpha Zombie Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry).

This is important because: The Bone Temple is a direct sequel to the hit action-horror movie 28 Years Later and is supposed to be the second part in a new trilogy in the 28 Days Later film franchise.

28 Years Later was deemed “Certified Fresh” with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was a box-office success, so this sequel could be just as successful.

The Bone Temple‘s trailer teases an even darker story for Spike, Jamie, and Dr. Kelson compared to 28 Years Later.

Why should I care? Fans of 28 Years Later now have a clearer idea of what they can expect to see in The Bone Temple.

This new trailer builds hype for The Bone Temple‘s release after 28 Years Later, which premiered in June.

The Bone Temple is also expected to feature the return of Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) as Jim, the protagonist of 28 Days Later.

Okay, so what’s next? Mark your calendars for January 16, 2026, when 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will premiere in theaters.