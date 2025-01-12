 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

By
Dwayne Johnson with sunglasses standing beside a sheriff's vehicle in Walking Tall
MGM Distribution Co

There are so many great action movies to choose from starring A-listers as well as newcomers. A good action movie gets you pumped as you live vicariously through the stars who drive, fight, and charm their way through dangerous situations.

Jason Statham and action movies go hand in hand, and this month, three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 include two films in which he stars. That’s no surprise since he always brings the heat — and the box office success. Once you finish enjoying The Fall Guy, an action comedy that’s also coming to Amazon Prime Video this month, take a look at these older action flicks.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Safe (2012)

In the action thriller Safe, Jason Statham is Luke Wright, an ex-police officer who is also a cage fighter. When a fight is fixed but he wins it anyway when he wasn’t supposed to, the head of the Russian mafia orders the murder of Wright’s pregnant wife in retaliation, along with anyone else who is close to him. Angered and depressed, Wright abandons his life to become homeless. But when he meets a young Chinese woman named Mei (Catherine Chan) who is on the run from the same enemies, he has a reinvigorated sense of life, fueled by the need to both protect and avenge.

If you’re looking for a formulaic, predictable action movie, Safe is, well, a safe choice. Our reviewer says the film “packs a punch” and “manages to deliver the goods when it comes to the precisely choreographed, gritty fight scenes that Statham is so great at performing.”

Stream Safe on Amazon Prime Video. 

Walking Tall (2004)

Rising from wrestler to one of the most bankable (and highest-paid) movie actors in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in this vigilante action movie that highlights his dominating presence in a way fans will love. He stars as Chris Vaughn in Walking Tall, a former U.S. Army Special Forces serviceman who returns home to find that an old school friend is running a shady casino there, with plenty of power and influence within the community. Vaughn is almost killed for trying to report the casino’s misdeeds, but he won’t give up that easily and promises to clean up the town. That starts with being elected as the new sheriff.

Now that he’s literally the new sheriff in town, Vaughn is ready to make sweeping changes and flex his muscles in more ways than one. Walking Tall, which also stars Johnny Knoxville, Neal McDonough, Kevin Durand, and Cobie Smulders, is corny fun that is high on entertainment value. It even spawned two direct-to-video sequels.

Stream Walking Tall on Amazon Prime Video.

War (2007)

War (2007) Trailer #1

If it’s action you seek, it doesn’t get much better than Jet Li. Or perhaps it does when you add Jason Statham to the mix. While most critics did not like War, audiences were all for it, if for no other reason than the enthralling choreographed fight scenes and testosterone-filled moments of violence and anger. Set in San Francisco, it’s about FBI agent John Crawford (Statham), who mourns the death of his former partner Tom Lone (Li) at the hands of a notorious assassin known as Rogue who is working for the Japanese yakuza.

There are twists in War that bring the plot into focus, and themes of friendship, honor, and trust. If you’re just looking to pump your fists in the air at epic fight scenes from two of the best in the genre, War delivers. James Berardinelli of ReelViews puts it best: “This isn’t great cinema, but it adequately fills a niche. Those who like their action loud and bloody won’t be disappointed.”

Stream War on Amazon Prime Video. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
If you have to watch one Hulu show in January 2025, stream this one
Dan Stevens in Legion

The era of superhero dominance may or may not be coming to an end, but it's certainly transformed. Marvel is no longer as dominant as it once was, and we're not getting six of seven superhero movies every year anymore.

While there are plenty of reasons to have nostalgia for the peak of Marvel's powers, there are also some projects that only exist because they were able to ride that superhero wave. One such show is Legion, which is loosely adapted from a comic book storyline and features a lead character that only die-hard comic fans know about. The three-season series follows David Haller, a man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child, and who has slowly come to realize that the voices in his head might be real. Here are three reasons you should watch it on Hulu.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025
Ryan Gosling crouched down in The Fall Guy

Laughter is the best medicine, they say. Sadly, the winter months tend to be when we pick up germs and viruses and suffer from the odd cold here and there. Whether you’re home sick, feeling slightly under the weather, or feel fresh and ready to take on the day, a good comedy can brighten your mood and take your mind off other things.

There are three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that are particular favorites with great rewatch value. Two of them are classics from the 2000s and 2010s, while the third is a relatively new movie that subscribers will be excited to know is now available to watch with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025
Will Smith and Timmy Lee Jones wearing sunglasses and suits, Smith holding up a neuralyzer in Men in Black.

Want to go back in time and watch a fantastic sci-fi movie you have probably seen multiple times already, but that never gets old? Maybe you want to introduce your now of-age kids to an old favorite so they can revel in the masterpieces that these movies are just like you did when you first watched them. There are several such movies available to stream on Peacock.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January are top-notch flicks that don’t disappoint. In fact, in several cases, you can watch not only the first movie, but others in what eventually became massively popular franchises.

Read more