3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

Whether you’re just coming off the heels of a vacation with fun in the sun or you want to relax for a quiet night in after a grueling week, kicking back with a great action movie is a good way to do it. Amazon Prime Video has you covered with some solid options, including a brand-new movie with an A-list cast headed up by Viola Davis.

The three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 include two films released in the last five years, including, as noted, a new flick, along with a classic from the ‘80s with a reboot in the works.

G20 (2025)

Viola Davis heads up this action thriller written by Caitlin Parish, who worked on shows like Supergirl and Under The Dome. In G20, Davis is Danielle Sutton, the President of the United States who attends the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Tragedy strikes when terrorists take over the summit. It’s up to Sutton to defend her family, other world leaders, and her country against this potentially catastrophic threat.

G20 was met with mixed reviews, but Davis is universally praised for her performance. It’s a fun popcorn film with a fantastic cast that also includes Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Ramón Rodriguez (Will Trent), Antony Starr (The Boys), Elizabeth Marvel (Presumed Innocent), and Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The Contractor (2022)

Earning rave reviews from viewers and mixed ones from critics, The Contractor is worth checking out. James Harper (Chris Pine) is a decorated Green Beret who was discharged for using steroids, though he used them to treat a bum knee. Desperate to support himself now that he’s out of a job, he contacts an old friend who works with a private military company and takes on odd but dangerous jobs. When he discovers an attempt to deliver a bio-agent against America, Harper springs into action to save his country.

Our reviewer calls the movie “predictable and by-the-numbers,” touching on a “well-worn narrative.” But he adds that Pine does a wonderful job carrying the movie. Plus, you’ll get tons of gunfights, combat scenes, and typical action hero storytelling to satisfy your desire.

Highlander (1986)

A classic worth watching again and again, Highlander is a fantasy action adventure movie that centers around the ongoing war between immortal warriors. In the franchise’s first movie, Clancy Brown wonderfully captures the murderous villain Kurgan, while Christopher Lambert plays Connor MacLeod, a man mortally wounded by Kurgan who miraculously survives. Years later, he meets a swordsman named Ramírez (Sean Connery) who trains him to fight.

With a Highlander reboot having been in the works for some time now, the latest news confirming that Henry Cavill will star, it’s a great time to watch (or re-watch) the original.

