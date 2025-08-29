 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 best free movies to stream this weekend (August 29-31)

This Oscar winner is one of the best free movies to stream

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men.
Miramax
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Late August is typically where theatrical movies go to die. This year, Sony hopes to change that notion with Caught Stealing, a crime thriller starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz. Initial reviews are positive, so let’s see if it does solid business.

Meanwhile, Labor Day weekend is the last unofficial weekend of summer. When you’re winding down on Monday, relax by streaming free movies. All three of our picks are on services that don’t cost a dime. Try it out for yourself.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The First Time (2012)

The First Time is aptly named, as it tackles a series of firsts in the lives of two high school students: Dave Hodgman (Dylan O’Brien) and Aubrey Miller (Britt Robertson). Dave, a senior, hopes to tell his best friend (Victoria Justice) that he loves her. Aubrey, a junior at a different school, dates an older loser named Ronny (James Frecheville).

After meeting outside a party, Dave and Aubrey spend the night talking and forming a genuine connection. Dave and Aubrey experience a weekend full of high school gossip, relationship drama, and sexual encounters. The First Time is a brisk and sweet examination of a high school romance with two capable leads and a fantastic soundtrack.

Stream The First Time on Tubi.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

You won’t find No Country for Old Men on the list of the Coen Brothers’ most underrated movies. It’s much better than that. The 2007 crime thriller won the Oscar for Best Picture and is considered one of the Coen Brothers’ greatest films. Based on the Cormac McCarthy novel, No Country for Old Men follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who steals a briefcase with $2 million in cash after witnessing a drug deal gone wrong.

Sadistic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is hired to retrieve the money by any means necessary. With Chigurh following Moss’ every move, Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) tries to intervene before it results in tragedy. The neo-Western is relentless in its thrills, and Barden turns in a once-in-a-generation performance. 

Stream No Country for Old Men on Pluto TV.

Meatballs (1979)

Bill Murray is comedic royalty. The actor and comedian has been making audiences laugh since the ’70s. In 1979, Murray starred in Meatballs, a comedy directed by Ivan Reitman, with Harold Ramis attached as a co-writer. At a Canadian summer camp, the whimsical Tripper Harrison (Murray) is the head counselor in charge of the counselors-in-training (CITs).

Over one summer, Tripper forms a friendship with loner Rudy (Chris Makepeace), finds romance with Roxanne (Kate Lynch), and devises several pranks on the camp director (Harvey Atkin). Meatballs is a showcase for Murray’s signature charm we’ve come to love. Meatballs set the stage for Murray’s breakout the following year, Caddyshack.

Stream Meatballs on Tubi.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (August 22-24)
Including a French classic from the 1960s
A man and woman walk through a field in American Fiction.

Any time you open Amazon Prime Video, you're probably looking for a good way to spend a few hours. You might notice that Prime Video has some excellent options but also has a tendency to promote the same content continuously.

If you're looking for new movies or titles that you would never have guessed were worth your time, we've got you covered. These are three underrated movies that you should check out this weekend.

Read more
Star Trek is one of the best free movies to stream this weekend (August 15-17)
Watch the USS Enterprise save the world in this free movie
The Enterprise crew looks at the camera in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Last weekend, two new releases dominated the box office. Zach Cregger's Weapons dazzled audiences on its way to a $42 million domestic opening weekend. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis participated in another body-swap comedy in Freakier Friday, which opened to just under $30 million.

While those films are in theaters, the movies below can be watched inside your home for no cost. These free movies range from a coming-of-age comedy to a sci-fi reboot.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)
These three shows are not ones that get surfaced on Netflix.
Tylver Alvarez in American Vandal.

Based on the way it promotes its biggest shows, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Netflix is really only home to a handful of shows worth watching. If you dig beneath Stranger Thingsand Wednesday, though, you're likely to find that Netflix is also home to plenty of shows that have simply never gotten that same level of attention.

Just because they were never that popular, though, doesn't mean they aren't worth checking out in their own right. We've pulled together three underrated shows that are well worth your time and are all available on Netflix right now.

Read more