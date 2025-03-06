 Skip to main content
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

By
A comedian standing in stage holding a mic in Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie.
Warner Bros.

With everything going on in the world right now, we could all use a laugh or two. A good comedy can help you escape for an hour and a half or two, sinking into the comfort of your couch or bed as you belly laugh loudly to the humorous situations depicted on screen.

Of the three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, two are movies from the last 20 years, and one is a classic sitcom from the 1970s that you probably didn’t even know was available on the streamer.

The Voices (2015)

Ryan Reynolds recently called this movie one of the favorite movies he has ever made, describing it as “weird and fun and beautiful.” This lesser-known film isn’t one of Reynolds’ most notable or best-reviewed films. Yet The Voices is a pretty entertaining watch. It only had a limited release, so chances are you haven’t watched it and probably never even heard of it.

In the satirical psychological horror comedy, Reynolds plays Jerry Hickfang, a factory worker who hears voices in his head caused by his schizophrenia. Despite having constant hallucinations, he tries to keep this secret from his co-workers. When he goes off his medication, his hallucinations, however, start leading him to commit murder, again and again. Also starring Anna Kendrick, The Voices received pretty decent reviews, not to mention that glowing one from the star himself.

Stream The Voices on Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie (2003)

Imagine four of your favorite stand-up comedians in one movie, compiling all the best moments from their routines. That’s the gist behind Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, which features Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy, each delivering live stand-up performances in Arizona.

You get a bit more with Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie than you would get with a standard comedy special, including behind-the-scenes segments and details on each of the comedians. With an impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, this is one you won’t want to miss if you love even just one of these comedians.

Stream Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie on Amazon Prime Video.

All in the Family (1971-1979)

Archie and Edith laughing together in All in the Family.
CBS

All in the Family is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time and also one of the most controversial when looking back. Carroll O’Connor stars as the surly Archie Bunker, a racist, bigoted working-class man who doesn’t hold his thoughts back on any marginalized group, whether it’s those of a different race, gender, or sexual identity. The show was one of the first of its kind to tackle serious issues like women’s liberation, rape, religion, the Vietnam War, and antisemitism. The sitcom uses a humorous lens to tackle these subjects in a lighthearted manner.

While Bunker isn’t necessarily a likable character, it’s the family members who surround him and try (and fail) to change his views that contribute to those laugh-track-worthy moments. All in the Family should show us how far we’ve come in the last half century, but in many ways, the sitcom highlights how far we haven’t.

Stream All in the Family on Amazon Prime Video.

