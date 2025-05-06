 Skip to main content
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

By
Anna Kendrick in a dress stands by a wall holding a drink, people at a party behind her in Another Simple Favor.
Lorenzo Sisti / Amazon Prime Video

They say laughter is the best medicine. If you’re looking for a movie to watch that isn’t too intense and will give you a chuckle, there are some good ones to consider this month. Among them are these three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025.

One is a black comedy mystery sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, another is a Spanish-Canadian-American comedy-drama, and the third is a remake of a Belgian film from 2011.

Another Simple Favor (2025)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back in Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor. Emily (Lively) is about to get married to her wealthy Italian businessman fiancé, and Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) has flown in to be her maid of honor. But when a murder takes place at the event, Stephanie starts to think that the cunning Emily had other motivations for inviting her.

A Simple Favor earned good reviews, and early reviews for Another Simple Favor are just as good. The film, which opened SXSW 2025, is just the right mix of intriguing mystery, comedy, and silliness, a perfect late Saturday night watch when you don’t feel like going out. 

Stream Another Simple Favor on Amazon Prime Video.

The Healer (2016)

The Healer, a Spanish-Canadian-American series, follows Alec Bailey (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a man drowning his sorrows after the death of his parents and twin brother. He drinks, gambles, and his television repair business called The Healer isn’t doing well. With debt collectors on his tail, he takes his estranged uncle Raymond (Jonathan Pryce) up on his offer to pay off his debts if he moves to Nova Scotia. Why not? This could be the second chance he needs.

Upon arrival, Alec’s business name is misinterpreted. People start visiting Alec because they believe he is a healer who can perform miracles. He sends them away, but when they get better, Alec thinks he has a special gift. The Healer is one of those watch-in-the-background movies to enjoy.

Stream The Healer on Amazon Prime Video. 

Come As You Are (2019)

A remake of the 2011 Belgian movie Hasta la Vista, Come As You Are follows three friends who attend a physical therapy center together, each dealing with their own challenges. Scott (Grant Rosenmeyer), in his 20s, is a paraplegic; Matt (Hayden Szeto) is a former athlete who now uses a wheelchair; and Mo (Ravi Patel) is blind. All three believe that they’re destined to die virgins until Scott hears about a brothel in Montreal that caters to men with disabilities. Excited for the prospect, they find a way to get a special needs van and driver, and the trio sets out on an adventure together. 

A road trip comedy like no other, the comedy-drama also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Janeane Garofalo, and C.S. Lee. Come As You Are is lauded for delivering equal doses of both heart and humor. 

Stream Come As You Are on Amazon Prime Video. 

