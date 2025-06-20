3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 20-22)

The summer movie season is heating up. Last week, How to Train Your Dragon broke out at the box office on its way to a domestic debut of $83.7 million. This week, two new additions, 28 Years Later and Elio, are expected to score openings of over $20 million. More is on the way, with F1 coming in hot next week.

When you’re not at the theater, save some money at home by downloading a FAST service. With a FAST service like Tubi or Pluto TV, consumers can stream thousands of movies for free. Speaking of 28 Years Later, one of our picks this weekend comes from the same franchise. Find out which one below.

28 Days Later (2002)

The Rage Virus returns to the big screen in 28 Years Later, the long-awaited follow-up in the 28 Days Later franchise. Revisit how the world went to hell in 28 Days Later, the sci-fi horror directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. Animal rights activists mistakenly free an infected chimpanzee, who spreads the virus to the humans. The virus then spreads across England, leading to the collapse of civilization.

28 days later, Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up in an abandoned hospital, unaware of what happened. After escaping from several infected, Jim links up with Selena (Naomie Harris) and Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and together, the group embarks on a journey to find a safe haven. There are so many positives about 28 Days Later, but choosing to make the zombies fast-moving might be the film’s crowning achievement.

Stream 28 Days Later on Pluto TV.

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele is currently one of the most influential voices in the horror genre. In 2017, Peele was still considered a comedian and one-half of Key & Peele. Peele completely shifted the comedic narrative with Get Out, his feature film directorial debut. Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) is a young Black photographer who has been dating the white Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) for five months.

Chris reluctantly agrees to accompany Rose to meet her family in upstate New York. Chris has his reservations at first, being one of the only African Americans in a white community. Once Chris notices the other African Americans acting unnaturally, he senses something isn’t right and wants to get out. Seeing Get Out in the theaters is one of the most memorable theatrical experiences of the last decade. While you can’t play off the emotion of an audience at home, Get Out‘s twists and tension will still make you squeamish in this groundbreaking psychological thriller.

Stream Get Out on Tubi.

No Strings Attached (2011)

No Strings Attached recycles the popular rom-com trope of two friends contemplating if they have feelings for each other. Not to be confused with Friends with Benefits, No Strings Attached stars Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher as Emma and Adam, friends who agree to have a sexual relationship without emotion. The arrangement gets off to a hot start as Emma and Adam enjoy hooking up with one another.

The more time they spend together, the more feelings start to develop, even though they promised never to fall in love. Again, it’s a recycled premise. However, Portman and Kutcher are so delightful that it doesn’t matter. Their chemistry is so palpable that predictability takes a backseat to enjoyability.

Stream No Strings Attached on Pluto TV.