 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great BritBox shows you should watch in April 2025

By
Martin Freeman in The Respnder
BBC

Amidst all the streaming behemoths that have come to dominate the landscape in the past 15 years, there are also smaller, more boutique offerings that are filled with interesting shows and movies worth watching. If you’re interested in sampling some shows from across the pond, then BritBox is the best place to start.

The streamer is filled with British series that seem designed to remind you that they do things differently in the U.K., especially on TV. We’ve pulled out three great shows, all available on the streaming service that you might never have heard of. Regardless of what you’re looking for, you’ll hopefully find something interesting here.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Related

Three Little Birds (2023)

A specific look at the immigrant experience in America, Three Little Birds tells the story of three Jamaican women who immigrated to the U.K. in the 1950s and 1960s. The series is based on real stories about the immigrant experience and examines the discrimination these women felt and the community they created in their new home.

Few shows are so careful about depicting the realities of this particular corner of British life, and Three Little Birds is an important reminder of the way immigration has shaped the culture of Britain that we know today.

You can watch Three Little Birds on BritBox.

The Responder (2022-)

The Responder | Trailer – BBC

There are tons of police shows on BritBox, but The Responder sits on more unique ground. The series tells the story of urgent responder Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) as he works a series of night shifts in Liverpool.

As he attempts to save lives amid a variety of high-stress situations, Chris is also dealing with his own deteriorating mental health and the corruption that threatens to consume all the good he’s done. Featuring an incredible performance from Freeman and the kind of relentless pace that only the best medical shows are able to maintain, The Responder is well worth your time.

You can watch The Responder on BritBox. 

Oliver Twist (2007)

An adaptation of one of Charles Dickens’s most beloved works, this version of Oliver Twist features several remarkable performances and has the extended runtime to really dive into every aspect of the novel.

Timothy Spall and Tom Hardy star, but what’s most remarkable about the series is the way it forefronts the poverty and desperation at the core of Dickens’s original novel. Oliver Twist will likely be adapted dozens of times in the years ahead, but this 2007 version is one of the very best.

You can watch Oliver Twist on BritBox.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Florence Pugh dives off second-tallest skyscraper in new Thunderbolts* video
Florence Pugh stands on the edge of a building.

To channel her inner daredevil, Florence Pugh jumped off the second-tallest skyscraper in the world for Thunderbolts*.

"I love heights," Pugh says in a new Marvel video that explains the death-defying stunt. To start the movie with a bang, Pugh dove off the Merdeka 118, a 2,227-foot tower in Kuala Lumpur. At first, director Jake Schreier received pushback for the stunt from Disney, which to him was "a very reasonable thing to say." However, Pugh's insistence on completing the jump led the studio to approve the scene.

Read more
Warfare: Alex Garland & Ray Mendoza discuss brotherhood in their immersive war movie
In an interview with Digital Trends, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza discuss their new film, Warfare, and how they shot it in real-time.
A group of soldiers stand in the road.

As a writer and director, Alex Garland is used to inviting audiences into his distinct worlds, ranging from a zombie apocalypse (28 Days Later) and dystopian United States (Civil War) to a post-nuclear wasteland (Dredd) and an alien-infested environment (Annihilation). For his new war film, Garland entered a world that belonged to a former soldier, Ray Mendoza. The result was Warfare, an immersive new war film from writer-directors Garland and Mendoza. The film's ensemble features D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Mendoza, with Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, and Charles Melton.

Warfare follows a group of Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission in Ramadi in 2006. The team takes control of a multi-level house in insurgent territory and hunkers down. The mission goes horribly wrong, and the SEALs are ambushed from all sides as they must fight to stay alive. The movie is based on the memories of Mendoza and those who survived the mission. Told in real time, Warfare is visceral, loud, and relentless, a thriller that never eases up in its depiction of battle.

Read more
Mythic Quest has been canceled at Apple TV+, but fans will get one more episode
Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao smile while walking through an office in a scene from season 3 of Mythic Quest.

After being one of the first shows to come out of Apple TV+, Mythic Quest has been canceled following its fourth season, according to reporting from Variety. The publication is also reporting that an updated finale episode with a new ending will be available on Apple TV+ next week, giving the show a chance to end properly. The show's season 4 finale first aired on March 26.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close,” said executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Read more