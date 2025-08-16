3 great BritBox shows you should watch in August 2025

Although the U.K. film industry is not as large as its American counterpart, you sometimes find that the shows they make over there are at least as good as the average show made in Hollywood. If you’re exhausted by American television, then BritBox might be the ideal solution.

The streaming service exports everything that the Brits make for American audiences, and as a result, it has plenty of shows you’ve probably heard of, as well as a few you probably haven’t. We’ve pulled together a list of three more obscure shows that are worth your time and can all be streamed on BritBox now.

House of Cards (1990)

The British antecedent to the American series of the same name, House of Cards is very much about the same things in both versions. The four-episode miniseries follows a member of the U.K.’s Conservative Party who manipulates his way into power after being brushed aside.

The series has a particularly Machiavellian view of politics, but it is undeniably a thrilling reminder of the way some politicians are always trying to find ways to amass more power. Anchored by a brilliant performance from Ian Richardson, the show was hugely influential for decades after its release.

You can watch House of Cards on BritBox.

Flowers (2016-2018)

Olivia Colman is one of the great actresses of her generation, and Flowers is the type of comedy where she can excel. The series follows the eccentric Flowers family and dives into their family dynamics.

It examines which members are suspicious of one another and which seem to be in constant competition. It’s the kind of thing that we rarely get in the United States. Flowers seems to argue that all families are pretty messed up, even if most of their problems are relatively mundane when pulled apart.

You can watch Flowers on BritBox.

Waking the Dead (2000-2011)

A long-running detective series in the style of American crime procedurals, Waking the Dead follows a group of detectives who utilize new technologies to solve cases that have gone cold.

Like any procedural, Waking the Dead ultimately lives and dies based on the charisma of its central cast. Thankfully, this cast has it in spades. Over the course of nine seasons, we see them solve all sorts of cases. Waking the Dead is comforting precisely because it’s conventional and because its quality is so high.

You can watch Waking the Dead on BritBox.