3 great BritBox shows you should watch in June 2025

It’s not as if there are not enough shows to watch in America. If, for some reason, you find that you’re not interested in what we’re making stateside, then BritBox is the streaming service for you. The service takes the best content from the U.K. and compiles it in one convenient place, making it easier to watch everything from the latest British miniseries to compelling chat shows.

If you find yourself struggling to decide what you should check out first, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three excellent titles that you should make time for this month:

8 Out of 10 Cats (2014-2020)

Jimmy Carr has never totally translated to American audiences, but his wry humor is on full display in 8 Out of 10 Cats. This panel show’s distinct approach gives comedians a chance to wax philosophical on a variety of fairly existential topics. At the same time, contestants might be asked what the British public are thinking about in a given week.

Although it’s no longer as topical as it was while it aired, there are simply no interview shows quite like 8 Out of 10 Cats in the U.S., and that makes it a fascinating study of the cultural differences between the two nations. It’s also just a really light, fun time.

You can watch 8 Out of 10 Cats on BritBox.

Maigret (2016-2017)

Rowan Atkinson is best known to American audiences as a comedic performer, but Maigret gives us a chance to see what he’s like when he takes a more dramatic turn. Here, he plays Jules Maigret, a French detective known around the world for his skill.

The series, which is set in the 1950s, begins with Maigret investigating the murder of four French women in Paris. Atkinson knows how to be funny, but here, he plays the drama straight up and is excellent throughout. If you like classy period detective series, you’ll probably like what Maigret has for you.

You can watch Maigret on BritBox.

Gardeners’ World (1968-)

This long-running series is exactly what it looks like. It’s an examination of gardening life in the U.K. If you’re looking for something exceedingly gentle, then this series is likely to fit the bill.

The show’s examination of plant life in the U.K. puts you in mind of some HGTV shows, but as you might expect if you’ve ever seen The Great British Baking Show, you’re likely aware that this show is even gentler than that. Everyone is kind to one another, and the jokes are gentle and light. It’s got none of the capitalistic edge that defines so many of its American counterparts.

You can watch Gardners’ World on BritBox.