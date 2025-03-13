 Skip to main content
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in March 2025

By
Luther
BBC

The United States went to war for its independence, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some things the Brits got right. One of them was definitely TV, which is made under an entirely different system in the U.K., which leads to a different kind of TV show.

Thankfully, BritBox provides access to all these shows from the comfort of the United States. If you’re looking for one worth putting on this month, we’ve got you covered with three excellent titles that should be just what you need.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Douglas Is Cancelled (2024)

A show explicitly about our modern obsession with cancel culture might seem like a turn-off, but Douglas Is Cancelled understands exactly how to play with audience expectations. Following a news anchor who makes an off-color joke at a wedding and finds that his life slowly unravels, the series is not at all what you’d expect it to be.

Anchored by two brilliant central performances from Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, the series is about cancel culture. Additionally, it also focuses on all the things men can and have gotten away with and how difficult it becomes to hold them accountable.

You can watch Douglas Is Cancelled on BritBox. 

The Tower (2021-2024)

The Tower - Trailer - ITV

One of many British crime series, but one that comes with a fairly explicit examination of policing itself, The Tower follows the aftermath of the death of a long-serving British policeman and a teenage girl, both of whom fall off the top of a London high-rise.

The lead detective on the case must figure out what happened in this case and how it connects to both class and the role of police in the 21st century. The Tower‘s combination of mystery and social commentary makes it one of the most intriguing British shows of the past few years.

You can watch The Tower on BritBox. 

Luther (2010-2019)

Luther is a great detective drama, but just as crucially, it’s an important reminder of Idris Elba’s compelling screen presence. Over the course of five seasons, Luther follows its titular character as he reckons with humanity’s dark underbelly as he investigates grisly murder after grisly murder.

Highly intelligent but often impulsive, Luther works to balance his personal life with his professional life, understanding that when you work on bleak things, the two can bleed together. Elba became a movie star over the course of making this show, but Luther plays to every single one of his strengths.

You can watch Luther on BritBox.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 31-February 2)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt raises his arms in an office in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Streaming has led to a wild array of choices, but it's also led to the possibility that you never actually watch anything at all. If you're spending all your time on Netflix scrolling, looking for the perfect thing, then we've got you covered.
We've pulled together a list of three very different shows available on Netflix for you to watch now. Whatever you might be looking for, you're likely to find something intriguing among these choices.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
1899 (2022)
1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix
One of the most unsung series Netflix has ever produced, 1899 follows the multinational immigrants aboard a passenger ship in the open ocean who are confronted by a second ship floating near them. This second ship's origins and destination are mysterious, as is what happened to everyone on board.
As the immigrants search for answers, they question the nature of their own reality and whether their fates are truly in their own hands. 1899 is riveting precisely because it knows how to dole out its mystery and keep you hooked through the entirety of its eight-episode season.
You can watch 1899 on Netflix.
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022)
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
The early 2020s were the peak era of shows about various startups launched a decade earlier, and Super Pumped got somewhat lost in the shuffle. Chronicling the chaotic rise of Uber and its quest to become a profitable company, Super Pumped stars Joseph Gordon Levitt as Travis Kalanick, the company's volatile CEO who is ousted from the company after a variety of internal and external fissures become too wide to cross.
Levitt is genuinely excellent in the lead role, and Super Pumped ultimately becomes a story about the way all of these companies can continue to exist without actually making money.
You can watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Netflix.
Documentary Now! (2015-)
Documentary Now! | Official Trailer (ft. Fred Armisen & Bill Hader) | IFC
One of the greatest parody series ever made, Documentary Now! feels a little bit like a show about a bunch of friends trying to make each other laugh. Each episode is a parody of a different famous documentary, which may make the series sound niche, but part of the joy is reveling in the specificity of each episode.
Even if you haven't seen the documentary that's being lampooned, there's plenty to admire about the jokes in every episode and the way the show's creative team, led by Bill Hader and Fred Armisen and often featuring a variety of other comedic geniuses, chooses to format each episode.
You can watch Documentary Now! on Netflix.

3 great BritBox shows you should watch in January 2025
Sophie Rundle.

Anyone who has ever tried to pick a show likely knows that the universe of streaming television is vast. If you feel like you've exhausted most of the obvious streaming options, you might want to check out BritBox, which features a collection of some of the best British television shows to watch.

Even within BritBox, though, the options are pretty vast and overwhelming. So we've pulled together this list of three options well worth your time this month. If we're being honest, there are a lot of crime shows on this list. But the Brits make a lot of crime shows. Without further ado, here are the shows you should check out this month:

BritBox unveils 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows
Matthew Rhys stands on a rocky plateau in Agatha Christie's Towards Zero.

With several weeks left to go in 2024, BritBox, the go-to streaming service for all British TV obsessives, has unveiled its 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows. The platform also released a 90-second preview featuring footage from many of its forthcoming additions, including the Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan-starring Douglas is Cancelled and the Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys-led Agatha Christie adaptation Towards Zero. The sizzle reel also features footage from the new seasons of beloved returning shows like Vera, Karen Pirie, and Blue Lights.

“BritBox anticipates our most electrifying year yet, delivering a slate of premium television to delight BritBox fans and new audiences," said Robert Schildhouse, president of BritBox North America and GM BritBox International. "From inspired reimaginings of well-known tales to dramas filled with surprise, intrigue, and emotional resonance, BritBox presents gripping narratives, complex challenges, and dynamic characters, crafted by powerhouse talent in front of and behind the camera. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter of BritBox’s story onscreen in 2025.”

Read more