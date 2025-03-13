3 great BritBox shows you should watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Douglas Is Cancelled (2024) The Tower (2021-2024) Luther (2010-2019)

The United States went to war for its independence, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some things the Brits got right. One of them was definitely TV, which is made under an entirely different system in the U.K., which leads to a different kind of TV show.

Thankfully, BritBox provides access to all these shows from the comfort of the United States. If you’re looking for one worth putting on this month, we’ve got you covered with three excellent titles that should be just what you need.

Douglas Is Cancelled (2024)

A show explicitly about our modern obsession with cancel culture might seem like a turn-off, but Douglas Is Cancelled understands exactly how to play with audience expectations. Following a news anchor who makes an off-color joke at a wedding and finds that his life slowly unravels, the series is not at all what you’d expect it to be.

Anchored by two brilliant central performances from Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, the series is about cancel culture. Additionally, it also focuses on all the things men can and have gotten away with and how difficult it becomes to hold them accountable.

You can watch Douglas Is Cancelled on BritBox.

The Tower (2021-2024)

One of many British crime series, but one that comes with a fairly explicit examination of policing itself, The Tower follows the aftermath of the death of a long-serving British policeman and a teenage girl, both of whom fall off the top of a London high-rise.

The lead detective on the case must figure out what happened in this case and how it connects to both class and the role of police in the 21st century. The Tower‘s combination of mystery and social commentary makes it one of the most intriguing British shows of the past few years.

You can watch The Tower on BritBox.

Luther (2010-2019)

Luther is a great detective drama, but just as crucially, it’s an important reminder of Idris Elba’s compelling screen presence. Over the course of five seasons, Luther follows its titular character as he reckons with humanity’s dark underbelly as he investigates grisly murder after grisly murder.

Highly intelligent but often impulsive, Luther works to balance his personal life with his professional life, understanding that when you work on bleak things, the two can bleed together. Elba became a movie star over the course of making this show, but Luther plays to every single one of his strengths.

You can watch Luther on BritBox.