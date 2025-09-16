 Skip to main content
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in September 2025

Learn about Agatha Christie this month

By
The cast of New Tricks
BBC

The streaming revolution has meant that there are always hundreds of shows at our fingertips just waiting to be explored. Options like BritBox exist to deliver shows that were created in the U.K. BritBox is the best way to find all these shows, even if they’re on other platforms.

What you may realize is that British TV is both different from and, in some ways, superior to the American alternative. If you’re looking for great shows to watch on BritBox that are a little under the radar, we’ve got you covered.

New Tricks (2003-2015)

The cast of New Tricks 2
BBC

The premise of New Tricks is fairly ingenious in and of itself and also a reminder that the U.K. is endlessly capable of putting new spins on the detective genre. The series, which ran for 12 years, follows hardened investigators near the end of their careers as they unite to form a task force dedicated to solving old, unsolved cases.

Using their decades of experience, they’re able to resolve cases that have been left to waste for years or sometimes even decades. While the show is undeniably a little fantastical in that regard, New Tricks is nonetheless a reminder that unsolved cases can sit like wounds that never truly heal.

You can watch New Tricks on BritBox.

Travels With Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet (2025)

David Suchet in Travel with Agatha Christie.
NB

Agatha Christie has an enormous foothold over the British people and over Western culture more generally. The author penned several of the most famous mystery novels ever written, and her stories have been endlessly adapted on both sides of the pond.

In Travels With Agatha Christie, Sir David Suchet visits the places we know Christie visited and searches there for the ways those places might have inspired the stories she ultimately created. It’s part travel show and part literary analysis, and while it may not be of interest to everyone, anyone who has ever had some interest in Agatha Christie will likely find themselves riveted.

You can watch Travels With Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet on BritBox.

River (2015)

Stellan Skarsgard in River
BBC

Stellan Skarsgård (Andor) is one of the more underrated actors of his generation, and River gives him a chance to showcase his immense talent. Here, he plays a brilliant detective who finds himself experiencing almost constant visions of the dead.

As he works to solve the crimes that trouble his psyche, he finds himself particularly troubled by the death of one of his colleagues, which leads him to do a string of irrational and incomprehensible things. In addition to Skarsgård’s excellence, River works because the mystery at its center is so immensely satisfying.

You can watch River on BritBox.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
