3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 27-29)

Make a terrifying zombie movie, and people will come. Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later managed to scare its way to the top of the domestic box office last weekend. This weekend belongs to race cars, as F1 speeds into theaters. Early reviews have praised the Brad Pitt-led action flick, which should be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

After navigating the treacherous races in F1, slow down, grab a seat on the couch, and stream a free movie on a FAST service. That is not a typo. FAST services like Pluto and Tubi are free. Once you sign up, fire up one of our recommendations below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Purge (2013)

12 years ago this month, James DeMonaco introduced a dystopian United States in The Purge. After an economic collapse, the New Founding Fathers of America bring order to the U.S. and implement the Purge. For 12 hours, all crime, including murder, is legal.

While the poor have nowhere to hide, the wealthy have impenetrable security systems to protect themselves from anarchy. When the son of James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) disarms his house’s security system, they become the targets of a radical group looking to commit murder. The Purge has obvious political undertones, but when it shifts to a home-invasion thriller, the movie finds its groove.

Stream The Purge on Tubi.

Days of Thunder (1990)

Tom Cruise is a master of generating headlines. While attending the F1 premiere, talks of a Days of Thunder sequel began to permeate. Director Joseph Kosinski even suggested a crossover between Days of Thunder and F1. Cruise is not even in F1, and he somehow inserted himself into the story. He’s a true one-of-one.

With a sequel in development, there’s no better time like the present to watch Days of Thunder. Cruise plays Cole Trickle, a cocky NASCAR driver who suffers a devastating injury. With the help of a doctor (Nicole Kidman) and his rival (Michael Rooker), Cole gets back on track to race in the Daytona 500. Days of Thunder isn’t perfect, but Tony Scott’s fast-paced and boisterous action movie is ideal popcorn entertainment.

Stream Days of Thunder on Pluto TV.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

If the Terminator himself said it, then it must be true. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently said that Terminator Salvation is the worst movie in the franchise. The most underrated of the bunch is Terminator: Dark Fate. 25 years after T2, a state-of-the-art Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent to 2020 to kill Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a young girl who will affect the future.

To counter the Terminator, the Resistance sends an augmented soldier named Grace (Mackenzie Davis) to protect Dani. Director Tim Miller stages gritty action sequences in this vastly underappreciated thriller. Having Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and James Cameron doesn’t hurt either.

Stream Terminator: Dark Fate on Pluto TV.