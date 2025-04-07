3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Accountant (2016) The Bling Ring (2013) High and Low (1963)

If you’ve ever scrolled through Max, you’re likely aware that the streamer’s catalog of movies is fairly extensive. Because Max doesn’t have the most impressive algorithm, though, a lot of those movies are totally buried, even if you know what you’re looking for.

Looking for crime movies on Max that are actually worth your time can be deeply frustrating, which is why we’ve made the job a little bit easier. We’ve pulled together 3 great crime dramas that are all available on Max and all worth your time this month. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll hopefully find something worth enjoying here.

The Accountant (2016)

One of the surprise cult hits of 2016, The Accountant stars Ben Affleck as a freelance criminal accountant who makes most of his money working for dirty organizations. When he takes on a legitimate client and begins to suspect that they’re hiding something, the body count starts to rise, and we begin to see that numbers aren’t the only thing this awkward guy is good at.

Although it’s one of Affleck’s strangest lead performances, The Accountant is undeniably effective. It’s a tight, coherent action movie about the biggest crooks in America and the dude on the spectrum who’s willing to take them down.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Sofia Coppola’s retelling of the story of the fame-obsessed teenagers who began to rob the houses of the rich and famous received mixed reviews when it was first released. In the decade since, though, the movie has only come to feel like a more accurate reflection of a culture that prioritizes wealth and fame above everything else.

The Bling Ring also features the best performance of Emma Watson’s career as Nicki, the group’s ringleader and a young woman who knows exactly what she wants, even if those desires make her the villain.

High and Low (1963)

One of the greatest crime thrillers ever made, High and Low tells the story of a wealthy Japanese businessman dealing with a kidnapping. When his chauffeur’s son is taken instead of his own, he has to decide whether to pay the ransom. As the kidnapping plot continues to unfold, the movie examines the way class structures Japanese society and just how completely the driver is at his boss’s mercy.

Surprisingly taut and brisk despite its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, High and Low is one of several genuine masterpieces from director Akira Kurosawa and one you should definitely check out, whether you like old Japanese movies or not.

