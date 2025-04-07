 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in April 2025

By
The Bling Ring's cast members wear sunglasses and walk together.
A24

If you’ve ever scrolled through Max, you’re likely aware that the streamer’s catalog of movies is fairly extensive. Because Max doesn’t have the most impressive algorithm, though, a lot of those movies are totally buried, even if you know what you’re looking for.

Looking for crime movies on Max that are actually worth your time can be deeply frustrating, which is why we’ve made the job a little bit easier. We’ve pulled together 3 great crime dramas that are all available on Max and all worth your time this month. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll hopefully find something worth enjoying here.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

The Accountant (2016)

One of the surprise cult hits of 2016, The Accountant stars Ben Affleck as a freelance criminal accountant who makes most of his money working for dirty organizations. When he takes on a legitimate client and begins to suspect that they’re hiding something, the body count starts to rise, and we begin to see that numbers aren’t the only thing this awkward guy is good at.

Although it’s one of Affleck’s strangest lead performances, The Accountant is undeniably effective. It’s a tight, coherent action movie about the biggest crooks in America and the dude on the spectrum who’s willing to take them down.

You can watch The Accountant on Max.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Sofia Coppola’s retelling of the story of the fame-obsessed teenagers who began to rob the houses of the rich and famous received mixed reviews when it was first released. In the decade since, though, the movie has only come to feel like a more accurate reflection of a culture that prioritizes wealth and fame above everything else.

The Bling Ring also features the best performance of Emma Watson’s career as Nicki, the group’s ringleader and a young woman who knows exactly what she wants, even if those desires make her the villain.

You can watch The Bling Ring on Max.

High and Low (1963)

One of the greatest crime thrillers ever made, High and Low tells the story of a wealthy Japanese businessman dealing with a kidnapping. When his chauffeur’s son is taken instead of his own, he has to decide whether to pay the ransom. As the kidnapping plot continues to unfold, the movie examines the way class structures Japanese society and just how completely the driver is at his boss’s mercy.

Surprisingly taut and brisk despite its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, High and Low is one of several genuine masterpieces from director Akira Kurosawa and one you should definitely check out, whether you like old Japanese movies or not.

You can watch High and Low on Max.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer

Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming recommendations and other best-of lists, as well as deep dives into some of his favorite movies. Joe has been in journalism for seven years, and has also written for The Washington Post, Inverse, and Distractify. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester and a masters from Syracuse University. He is based in upstate New York, where he spends much of his free time playing in a band.

Halle Berry says she won’t be returning as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday
Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Last month, Marvel revealed most of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday including several actors from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. There were a few notable omissions from the returning X-Men, including Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman. While the latter is likely to show up in some capacity given his recent appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Berry has seemingly shot down the possibility of reprising her role as Storm in Doomsday.

During an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, Berry was asked whether her name will be among the chairs for the next Doomsday casting announcement. In response, the actress said, "Keep waiting, not gonna be there. Not gonna be there."

Read more
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 recap
June and Serena with their babies sitting on a train looking at one another in The Handmaid's Tale.

It has been a lengthy wait for the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, which first premiered on Hulu in April 2017. Season 5 ended with a bang in November 2022, and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the sixth and final season. Season 6's first three episodes stream on April 8, 2025, and one of the great TV shows you need to watch this month picks up right where the story left off.

Where did the story leave off? It’s easy to forget, given that so much time has passed between seasons. To get you up to speed before you start the last season of this dystopian drama adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, we have this handy recap refresher of all the key moments from season five.

Read more
Fantastic Four director says there are ‘no other superheroes’ in the universe of his movie
The Fantastic 4 stand on a platform.

As Marvel ramps up toward Avengers: Doomsday, one of the big new additions to that cast will be the Fantastic Four. We've gotten our first glimpse at the heroes, who occupy their own retro-futuristic universe.

Now, director Matt Shakman is providing some more details on that universe, and just how far removed it is from the rest of the MCU.

Read more