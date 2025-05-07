3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Usual Suspects (1995) Blue Velvet (1986) Fast & Furious (2009)

Few streaming libraries are filled with as many classics and hidden gems as Max. Because of the interface, it can be difficult to find those movies even if you’re looking for them. Max’s deep library is particularly impressive thanks to its crime dramas, with dozens that should be in streaming consideration.

These crime dramas might be familiar, and even if you’ve seen them before, they’re well worth a rewatch. They represent the wide range of stories you can get in the crime genre.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

One of the great crime thrillers of the 1990s, The Usual Suspects is told almost entirely in retrospect. The film follows five mid-level criminals roped into a heist that goes terribly wrong. The reveals and plot twists of The Usual Suspects are fun, but the movie only gets deeper and more intriguing when you fully understand what’s coming.

It’s a film packed with great performances, one that has lived on for decades in part because it feels as riveting in 2025 as it did 30 years ago.

You can watch The Usual Suspects on Max.

Blue Velvet (1986)

David Lynch had made great movies before he made Blue Velvet, but this is one of the movies that came to define the way everyone saw the director. The mystery follows a college boy intrigued by and eventually caught up in a world of darkness and crime buried in his small town.

The movie’s exploration of America’s evils and of the men who commit them is fascinating, but what really makes the movie work is the way Lynch and his main character seem both titillated and repulsed by the violence the movie depicts. Blue Velvet is a movie about the darkness at the heart of America and about how easy it is to be drawn in by it.

You can watch Blue Velvet on Max.

Fast & Furious (2009)

A soft reboot for the entire Fast & Furious franchise after two sequels that didn’t totally connect, Fast & Furious follows Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto as he infiltrates a racing gang after someone he loves is murdered. When he crosses paths with Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor, who is the reason he had to flee across the border, the two decide to put aside their differences to investigate the crime.

Fast & Furious wasn’t critically acclaimed upon its release. However, the relatively tight plot with the franchise’s signature racing created a recipe for success.

You can watch Fast & Furious on Max.