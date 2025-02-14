Don’t let these 3 hidden February 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Zero Day (February 20) Surface season 2 (February 21) House of David (February 27)

Some high-profile shows are returning this month, like The White Lotus, Cobra Kai, Invincible, 1923, Reacher, Yellowjackets, Family Guy, and Survivor. Some shows started in December 2024 and January 2025 and are continuing with new episodes this month. Elsewhere, new spinoffs like Suits: L.A. start this month. You may still have room in your TV schedule since some of these shows release episodes week to week. What should you watch?

We have some ideas. Don’t let these three hidden February 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar. They are perfect for that week between episodes, or perhaps you let the episodes build up so you binge all at once.

Zero Day (February 20)

Robert De Niro will appear in his first small-screen starring role in Zero Day, a political conspiracy thriller about the aftermath of a global cyberattack that leaves thousands dead. De Niro plays George Mullen, the former U.S. president leading the investigation into the catastrophe. George has his own personal demons to contend with as well.

A limited series that runs just six episodes long, Zero Day touches on topical issues of today’s political landscape, the spread of disinformation, the quest for personal power, and the clash between government and powerful tech companies. Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Angela Bassett make up the top-notch supporting cast. We have a feeling that Zero Day will be one of the most talked-about shows this year.

Stream Zero Day on Netflix.

Surface season 2 (February 21)

Apple TV+ has many high-profile shows, including Silo, Severance, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso. Surface is one of those under-the-radar hidden gems with a compelling story. It’s well-acted, and the first season leaves you hanging and wanting more. The good news is that you can binge season one and won’t have to wait too long for season two, despite it being almost 2.5 years since it first debuted.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie Ellis in the psychological thriller, a woman who survives a supposed suicide attempt but has lost all recent memories. She doesn’t remember who she is or anything about her life. In trying to piece things together, she learns that some people are lying to her, but she may have been a liar, too. Yet another amnesia story in a sea of many, Surface doesn’t quite live up to the same standards as other shows from the streamer. But it’s a delightful watch if you’re looking for something new. Plus, Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster joins the cast for season two.

Stream Surface on Apple TV+.

House of David (February 27)

If you’re into historical dramas, you might want to add House of David to your watch list this month. This one centers around David (Michael Iskander), a king in ancient Israel, and Judah, the third king of the United Monarchy. The man known from the Hebrew Bible and Old Testament is involved in controversial stories of tyranny, murder, homoerotic relationships, and, of course, his best-known act, which was killing Goliath.

House of David is described as following this unlikely, outcast teenager being named king and his rise to power as he navigates conflict with the king he is replacing, King Saul (Jack Ryan’s Ali Suliman). “For one leader to rise,” reads the show’s official description,” another must fall.”

Stream House of David on Amazon Prime Video.