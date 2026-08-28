 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 hidden gems on HBO Max you should watch this weekend (August 28-30)

Skip the algorithmic recommendation and try these underrated TV shows instead.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max the-righteous-gemstones-tv-series-hbo-max
HBO Max
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 10 hours ago

If you are stuck with the same five prestige dramas everyone’s already talking about, here are three that got criminally overlooked. For this weekend, we have a yakuza thriller, a finance drama, and a televangelist saga that still delivers after four seasons. All three underrated shows are streaming right now on HBO Max, and deserve a spot on your watchlist. If you don’t have the time or the appetite to commit to multiple seasons, I have created a list of the best limited series on Netflix that’s worth checking out.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Tokyo Vice (2022-2024)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
IMDb: 8.0/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) talks his way onto a Japanese newspaper’s crime desk in the late ’90s, then keeps pulling threads until he’s tangled up with actual yakuza. Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) half mentors him, half tolerates him, and their partnership carries the whole show. Underneath the neon and the subtitles, this is really a story about how far someone can go for a byline.

Recommended Videos

Michael Mann directed the pilot, setting a gorgeous, moody, authentic tone that you can feel in every frame. The secret weapon here is Show Kasamatsu, who plays a rising mobster with incredible charisma. This show on HBO Max has two tight seasons, zero filler, and an ending that actually reaches a resolution.

You can stream Tokyo Vice on HBO Max

Industry (2020- present)

Genre: Drama
IMDb: 7.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) and Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) fight for a handful of permanent jobs at a London investment bank, and every day on the trading floor is an absolute knife fight for survival. They drown their grueling late-night hours in substance abuse, complex office politics, and deeply terrible relationship choices. The show is also about what ambition does to people who never learn to stop.

What got me hooked wasn’t the finance jargon; it was watching characters make self-destructive choices and finding myself still rooting for them. I’ve recommended this to friends who work in soul crushing jobs, and they texted me mid-season one saying, “this is too real.” Four seasons in and a fifth already confirmed, this thing keeps getting sharper instead of running out of ideas.

You can stream Industry on HBO Max

The Righteous Gemstones (2019-2025)

Genre: Comedy, Drama
IMDb: 8.0/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) tries to keep his three deeply flawed adult children from tearing apart the megachurch empire he built. Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) spend four seasons scheming against each other and occasionally the whole family at once. It’s a dark comedy about how faith and greed end up looking identical once enough money gets involved.

I put off watching this for years, assuming it was just Danny McBride yelling for four seasons, but the show proved me wrong. He channels pure satirical genius here, delivering funny moments without dropping the narrative. There is also a real tenderness buried under all the chaos, which I liked. And this hidden gem on HBO Max wrapped up with a perfect critic score on the finale.

You can stream The Righteous Gemstones on HBO Max

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Apple TV lands critically acclaimed drama series “Small Prophets”
The acclaimed British comedy-drama has a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer

Apple TV is home to a handful of beloved original TV shows and an increasingly wide slate of films, including some classics. On the same day the streaming service is hiking up the fee, we are hearing news of yet another heavy-hitting addition to the content portfolio. According to Deadline, Apple has acquired worldwide rights for streaming "Small Prophets," which first made its premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC TV earlier this year. And before we dig into more details, here is the interesting part.

Small Prophets currently has a rating of 100% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty rare for an entertainment property. For comparison, Apple TV hits like Silo command a 92% rating, while Dark Matter sits at 90% on the site. Ted Lasso, one of the biggest hits of Apple TV and awards season darling, has a 98% Tomatometer rating on the platform.

Read more
Apple TV just got more expensive, again
Apple TV now costs three times as much as it did when the service launched
Apple TV logo

Apple TV has emerged as the quiet winner of the streaming wars over the past few years, but it seems the growing slate of its critically-acclaimed films and TV shows is going to cost you more going forward. Apple has just raised the subscription price of its streaming platform. The monthly plan now costs $14.99, up from the previous $12.99 fee.

Apple TV now costs three times what it did at launch

Read more
Sony just launched this model. It’s affordable for OLEDs and has four HDMI ports
Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

OLED TVs have become considerably more accessible over the years, but buying one from a premium brand can still get expensive very quickly. Sony's newest Bravia is trying to make that jump a little easier. The company has launched the 2026 Bravia 6, a 48-inch (more sizes available) OLED TV priced at $1,299.99. That's still a decent chunk of money for a television, but it's relatively approachable by Sony OLED standards, especially given what's packed into it.

At its core, you're getting a 4K OLED panel with the deep blacks and strong contrast you'd expect from the technology. Sony also throws in Triluminos Pro for a wider range of colors, and each panel is individually calibrated at the factory. But the Bravia 6 gets more interesting once you start looking beyond picture quality.

Read more