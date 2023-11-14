Don’t let these 3 hidden gem November streaming TV shows fly under your radar

November is chock-full of wonderful new shows you might have heard about already, including Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the latest in the MonsterVerse featuring Godzilla and starring Kurt Russell, and the murder mystery A Murder at the End of the World starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. But as we head full force into the holiday season, there are plenty of other fabulous shows being released that aren’t talked about as much.

You won’t want to let these three hidden gem streaming TV shows fly under your radar in November, as all of them have been getting largely positive reviews so far.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves , one of the coolest new shows you probably haven’t heard about, hails from Taylor Sheridan, the man behind Yellowstone, and was originally going to serve as a spinoff to that massive hit series. Now standing on its own, it’s a Western starring David Oyelowo as the title character. He’s a federal peace officer working in the Indian Territory of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Highly skilled at his job, he has captured thousands of dangerous criminals without injury.

But as the first Black U.S. marshal, Reeves feels the weight of his position, which puts a strain on his family and his morality. An anthology series set in the 1800s, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is based on the true story of the man who inspired the character of the Lone Ranger and will fit right in with the Yellowstone fan base. It also stars Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland.

Stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount+.

The Artful Dodger

Based on the Charles Dickens’ character from the novel Oliver Twist, the series follows Jack Dawkins, who goes by the name Artful Dodger because he’s a skilled and cunning leader of a gang of child criminals, with a special knack for pickpocketing. In this interpretation, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (the little kid from Love Actually) portrays a grown version of the character while David Thewlis plays his elderly mentor, Fagin.

Living in Australia in the 1850s, Jack has been working as a surgeon in his adult life, having left his criminal past behind him. But when an old friend comes back into his life, Jack feels the pull back into the darker underworld of his old persona. The Artful Dodger isn’t released until the end of the month, but it will be a must-watch for fans of the Dickens character.

Stream The Artful Dodger on Hulu.

The Buccaneers

If you love Netflix’s Bridgerton and shows like Gossip Girl, you’ll want to check out The Buccaneers on Apple TV+. Set in 1800s London, the story centers around a group of women who are children of wealthy American parents. They are visiting London in search of an English aristocrat to marry, but they’re in for culture shock when they arrive.

The finest governesses in England try to tame these wild women to no avail. It’s based on the unfinished Edith Wharton novel, and initial reviews are polarizing. But for a delicious guilty pleasure with fabulous costumes and a soapy feel, The Buccaneers is one show you won’t want to fly under your radar this month.

Stream The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.

