 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t let these 3 hidden gem November streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Christine Persaud
By

November is chock-full of wonderful new shows you might have heard about already, including Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the latest in the MonsterVerse featuring Godzilla and starring Kurt Russell, and the murder mystery A Murder at the End of the World starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. But as we head full force into the holiday season, there are plenty of other fabulous shows being released that aren’t talked about as much.

You won’t want to let these three hidden gem streaming TV shows fly under your radar in November, as all of them have been getting largely positive reviews so far.

Recommended Videos

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves , one of the coolest new shows you probably haven’t heard about, hails from Taylor Sheridan, the man behind Yellowstone, and was originally going to serve as a spinoff to that massive hit series. Now standing on its own, it’s a Western starring David Oyelowo as the title character. He’s a federal peace officer working in the Indian Territory of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Highly skilled at his job, he has captured thousands of dangerous criminals without injury.

Related

But as the first Black U.S. marshal, Reeves feels the weight of his position, which puts a strain on his family and his morality. An anthology series set in the 1800s, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is based on the true story of the man who inspired the character of the Lone Ranger and will fit right in with the Yellowstone fan base. It also stars Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland.

Stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount+.

The Artful Dodger

Based on the Charles Dickens’ character from the novel Oliver Twist, the series follows Jack Dawkins, who goes by the name Artful Dodger because he’s a skilled and cunning leader of a gang of child criminals, with a special knack for pickpocketing. In this interpretation, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (the little kid from Love Actually) portrays a grown version of the character while David Thewlis plays his elderly mentor, Fagin.

Living in Australia in the 1850s, Jack has been working as a surgeon in his adult life, having left his criminal past behind him. But when an old friend comes back into his life, Jack feels the pull back into the darker underworld of his old persona. The Artful Dodger isn’t released until the end of the month, but it will be a must-watch for fans of the Dickens character.

Stream The Artful Dodger on Hulu.

The Buccaneers

If you love Netflix’s Bridgerton and shows like Gossip Girl, you’ll want to check out The Buccaneers on Apple TV+. Set in 1800s London, the story centers around a group of women who are children of wealthy American parents. They are visiting London in search of an English aristocrat to marry, but they’re in for culture shock when they arrive.

The finest governesses in England try to tame these wild women to no avail. It’s based on the unfinished Edith Wharton novel, and initial reviews are polarizing. But for a delicious guilty pleasure with fabulous costumes and a soapy feel, The Buccaneers is one show you won’t want to fly under your radar this month.

Stream The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in October
Jean-Claude Van Damme standing in a crowd with a suit, drink in hand in a scene from Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

Amazon Prime Video has some great high-profile shows that everyone knows about. If you wanted to watch one of these, you likely would have by now. But there are also shows on the streaming service that might not have gotten as much fanfare but are worth adding to the watch queue.

Some of them are brand new while others have been around for years. Some are Amazon Prime originals and others began streaming elsewhere before being picked up by Amazon. Whatever, the case, these three underrated shows are perfect to watch in October.
Jean-Claude Van Johnson (2017)
Jean-Claude Van Johnson - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 Apple TV+ shows you should watch before September ends
Taron Egerton walks through a prison yard in a scene from Black Bird.

Apple TV+ is quickly becoming one of the better streaming services on the market. While Apple TV+ does not have an expansive library like Netflix or Disney+, its hit rate is very high as the service churns out more hits than flops. Ted Lasso is an Emmy darling, CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture, and Killers of the Flower Moon is destined to be a huge success.

With the strikes halting Hollywood productions, now is the perfect time to catch up on some of Apple TV+'s best TV shows. Below, we selected three shows to watch next, including a sci-fi drama from Ben Stiller, a thriller in the sky with Idris Elba, and a haunting crime series starring Taron Egerton.
Severance (2022)

Read more
5 TV shows you need to watch in October
Loki stands with 3 people behind him in Loki season 2.

Looking for something to watch in October? Despite the writer’s strike still going strong, there are plenty of new shows being released that were completed before the strike began, as well as popular shows returning with new seasons. From comedies to dramas, and even the return of one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows, there’s lots to watch in October.

If you’re not sure where to start or don’t know what has been delayed and what is coming out on time, we’re here to help. Here’s a list of five shows you should watch in October.
Our Flag Means Death season 2 (October 5)
Our Flag Means Death Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

Read more