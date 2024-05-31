3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 31-June 2)

This weekend is somewhat unusual for Hulu because the first of the month falls on a Saturday. That means everything new on Hulu that’s scheduled to arrive June 1 is not going to be available on Friday. Fortunately, one of our picks for this week, The First Omen, is already on Hulu if you want to watch a scary movie to close out the week.

You can catch the other two Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend when they arrive on the streamer on Saturday. Between the horror of The First Omen, and the superhero action and romantic comedy of the other two films, it’s a good time to be a Hulu subscriber.

The Batman (2022)

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. The Batman, one of the crown jewels of DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero movies, is settling in for a month on Disney-owned Hulu. If you watch this movie via Hulu on Disney+, then that might be the closest thing that we’ll get to a live-action DC and Marvel crossover.

Director Matt Reeves had a tough task following Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. And Ball made the right call by divorcing this film from the other DC movies in order to focus on a much younger Batman (Robert Pattinson) in a very modern world. Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is better at being Batman than he is at being himself. But prior to this story, Pattinson’s Batman hadn’t been tested by someone like the Riddler (Paul Dano). Riddler has his own agenda for Gotham City and a twisted mind full of deadly games that may push Batman to his limits.

Watch The Batman on Hulu.

The First Omen (2024)

What are the odds of two nunsploitation movies dropping in the same year? Some might call that a bad omen. Fortunately, we can assure you that while The First Omen doesn’t have the star power of Sydney Sweeny’s Immaculate, it is a very good horror flick and a worthy prequel to the original film that inspired it: The Omen.

Game of Thrones veteran Nell Tiger Free stars as Margaret Daino, an American novitiate living in Italy during the early 1970s while preparing to take her vows as a nun. Strange and unholy things are happening, and much to Margaret’s alarm, a terrible conspiracy to bring forth a being of unspeakable evil is already centered on her.

Watch The First Omen on Hulu.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Because our first two choices this week are so dark, we picked The Girl Next Door to lighten things up. Elisha Cuthbert (24) stars in this rom-com as Danielle, the beautiful new neighbor of high school senior Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch). Despite some initial friction between them, Matthew and Danielle hit it off pretty quickly.

Paul Dano also co-stars in this movie as Tim Klitz, Matthew’s geeky friend who recognizes Danielle from her past as an adult movie star. That puts considerable strain on Matthew and Danielle’s burgeoning romance. To make matters worse, Danielle’s ex-boyfriend, Kelly (Timothy Olyphant), is determined to get Danielle back into the adult industry — and to destroy Matthew’s personal life in any way that he can.

Watch The Girl Next Door on Hulu.

