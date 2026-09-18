3 new Netflix TV series to binge this weekend if you love crime dramas

September brought a good batch of new Netflix TV series, spanning across different genres and tones. This weekend we’ve got a crime family drama with all the sharp banter you’d expect from Guy Ritchie, a true crime retelling that brings a female killer to the spotlight this time, and a bleak Nordic thriller that turned into a surprise global hit within days. Each of these picks earns every bit of its buzz, so add them to your watchlist right away.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (2026)

Genre: Biography, True Crime, Drama

IMDb rating: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

The fourth installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology tackles the infamous 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, told through the eyes of their daughter Lizzie (Ella Beatty), the prime suspect who was ultimately acquitted. Trapped in a household built on control and cruelty, Lizzie and the family’s maid, Bridget Sullivan (Vicky Krieps), retreat into a shared fantasy that slowly starts blurring with reality.

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Ella Beatty gives an utterly captivating performance as the unsettling yet deeply sympathetic lead. I was impressed by the eerie, claustrophobic setting that makes the family house feel like a prison for Lizzie. I also appreciate how the series leans hard into gender, class, and repression as the real culprit behind the violence, instead of treating the murders as just another grisly mystery to solve.

You can stream Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on Netflix.

The Gentlemen (Season 1, 2024 – Season 2, 2026)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

An aristocratic British officer, Eddie Horniman (Theo James), unexpectedly inherits his family’s massive country estate only to discover a massive weed empire hiding underneath. He gets sucked into a chaotic underworld filled with eccentric gang leaders, posh criminals, and dodgy deals. It serves up Guy Ritchie’s signature brand of razor-sharp banter, snappy quick cuts, and violence.

I absolutely loved the electric, slick dynamic between Theo James and Kaya Scodelario in Season 1. Their cool, calculating swagger makes it a fun watch. Season 2 shows Eddie expanding his operation into Italy, and the stakes escalate right alongside the ambition. I’ll admit the early episodes had me worried the show had lost some of its charm, but by the time it reaches its final stretch, the show pulls everything back on track, enough to make me genuinely eager for season three.

You can stream The Gentlemen on Netflix.

Blood Sacrifice (2026)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Blood Sacrifice is a newly released five-episode miniseries that follows Detective Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro), who reluctantly teams up with his estranged ex-cop father Alfred (Peter Andersson) after two police officers are found murdered near Stockholm’s summer archipelago. As more officers turn up dead in the same brutal fashion, Thomas realizes the killer is copying a case the original suspect couldn’t have committed, since that man is already behind bars.

From George Kay, the creator of Lupin, strips away usual Hollywood polish in favor of slow, methodical procedural teamwork. It became Netflix’s most-watched non-English series within days of release, and it’s easy to see why. The father-son dynamic gives the investigation real emotional stakes beyond just chasing a killer, and the show delivers a bleak, grounded Nordic noir that keeps you guessing until the final stretch.

You can stream Blood Sacrifice on Netflix.