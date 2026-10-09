3 overlooked TV series on Peacock you can binge-watch this weekend (October 9-11)

Streaming platforms dump dozens of new shows into their catalogs every week, and finding a good one can feel like a chore. That’s why I did the heavy lifting and pulled three binge-worthy series you can watch on Peacock. This weekend’s watchlist has a quirky werewolf romance, a terrifying true-crime story, and a juicy high school whodunit.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Wolf Like Me (2022-2024)

Genre: Dark comedy, romance, supernatural

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Gary (Josh Gad) plays a widowed dad who is trying to date again, and Mary (Isla Fisher) plays the woman he falls for, who happens to be hiding a terrifying werewolf curse. The two form an instant connection, but their relationship comes with the risk of a full moon wrecking everything. It’s a show that uses genre chaos to talk about grief, trust, and how hard it is to let someone in after loss.

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I loved the magnetic chemistry between Isla Fisher and Josh Gad in this show. Honestly, I went into this expecting a quirky rom-com. However, this Peacock TV series uses its fantasy premise to talk about grief, trust, and how hard it is to let someone in after loss. The short half-hour episodes keep the narrative crisp, unpredictable, and surprisingly tender.

You can stream Wolf Like Me on Peacock.

A Friend of the Family (2022)

Genre: Crime drama, true story

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Jan Broberg (Mckenna Grace) is a teenager whose family befriends a charming neighbor named Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), who spends years manipulating his way into her life under the guise of being a trusted family friend. The show unpacks how a predator can embed himself so deeply into a community that even obvious warning signs get ignored.

The show is based on true events, and frankly, it’s difficult to watch this one because it shows how grooming works in plain sight. Still, I like how this mini-series sheds light on psychological brainwashing and manipulation. Jake Lacy gives a chilling and charming performance that makes your skin crawl in every scene. It’s the kind of series you’d finish in a weekend and immediately wonder why more people aren’t talking about it.

You can stream A Friend of the Family on Peacock.

One of Us Is Lying (2021)

Genre: Crime, mystery, drama

IMDb: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Five students walk into detention, but only four walk out alive. Simon (Mark McKenna) drops dead from an allergic reaction that turns out to be murder. The remaining four teenagers — Bronwyn (Annalisa Cochrane), Addy (Cooper van Grootel), Nate (Chibuikem Uche), and Cooper (Chibuikem Uche’s castmate Jess Adams) — quickly become suspects as the show peels back secrets they’d rather have stayed buried.

I wasn’t expecting a teen mystery to hook me the way this one did, because it shows how one person’s death forces everyone else to confront the lies they’ve been telling themselves. The show takes its time letting each student’s backstory breathe while constantly shifting your suspicions from one character to another. It’s a solid pick if you want something twisty and fast-paced that makes you want to binge the entire season in one sitting.

You can stream One of Us Is Lying on Peacock.