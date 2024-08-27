This Western is one of Netflix’s most popular shows now. Is it the next Yellowstone?

Netflix has wrangled quite an audience with its latest documentary show, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War. This historical miniseries chronicles the true story of Wyatt Earp, a legendary lawman who clashed with a group of outlaws known as “The Cowboys” in a gunfight that would alter and embody the Old West for decades to come.

The series comes at a time when stories like Yellowstone, 1883, and Killers of the Flower Moon have sparked a resurgence in the popularity of the Western genre. With this show’s staggering success on Netflix, Wyatt Earp has hopped onto the Western bandwagon and rode its way to rave reviews. Now that it has been released, here are three reasons why audiences should stream this new docuseries on Netflix.

Its cinematic execution

This show stands out from most historical documentaries through its dramatic presentation and high production values. Instead of relying on interviews and archival photographs, this series utilizes sprawling, well-acted reenactments that are filmed with the look and feel of a modern blockbuster.

It also helps that the show features compelling narration by Hollywood icon Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick). And with its bloody action, satirical tone, and a rock’ n’ roll spirit invoked by its more modern music choices, this docuseries seems like something directed by Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, putting it in stark contrast to the Westerns seen prior to the era of New Hollywood.

It puts a modern spin on classic Westerns

“Forget everything you know about Wild West history.” This opening line from the trailer encapsulates how the show made a classic Western tale stand out from the competition and appeal to modern audiences. This documentary deconstructs common notions of cowboys and the Old West as it reveals the truth of what happened before and after the Earps’ pivotal Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Unlike the more heroic cowboys typically seen in classic Hollywood, “The Cowboys” in this story are revealed to have been common outlaws reminiscent of mobsters. It also shows how Tombstone, Arizona, was a more wealthy and sophisticated town than one would expect from a Wild West city. The way the show explores these truths immerses viewers in its detailed, more realistic version of the Old West, making for a unique Western experience for audiences.

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War | Official Trailer | Netflix

In addition, the show reveals that Ike Clanton had distorted the narrative behind the shoutout at O.K. Corral to make himself and his gang look like the victims. This story feels ever more timely in the modern age of misinformation and how news outlets feed on and exploit false narratives for personal gain. It even shows how political corruption boosted Clanton’s framing of Earp as a murderer, making for a gripping unraveling of one of the Old West’s most infamous tales.

It explores multiple genres

While the show features the traditional Western elements of cowboys and gunfights, the way it utilizes numerous aspects of this true story allows it to integrate elements of other genres to create a large, layered narrative. For instance, the story depicts the response of prominent figures like J.P. Morgan, President Chester A. Arthur, and the English Royal Family to the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. As a result, the series presents this Western tale as a political thriller, showing exactly how the Earps’ shootout altered the course of world history.

Likewise, the second episode delves into romantic drama by exploring the overlooked and scandalous love triangle between Wyatt Earp, Sheriff Johnny Behan, and actress Josephine Marcus, which Clanton takes advantage of to try and take down Earp. Such a surprising revelation puts Wyatt’s character and his war with Clanton in a whole new light, making this series one of the more distinctive depictions of Earp and clanton’s legendary conflict.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is streaming on Netflix.