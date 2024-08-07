3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August

There’s something about a good rom-com that makes it the type of movie you want to curl up to on certain nights or lazy days at home. They tend to be predictable and sappy with a happy ending so you can feel refreshed and satisfied once it’s over. Ideal for lone viewing, date night, or even with a group, rom-coms are the ultimate feel-good movies.

There are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August, mainly because they likely fell under your radar. None of them are ones that immediately come to mind when you think of classic or even new rom-coms. But they’re all quite good and will quench your thirst for comedy with a dose or romance, or vice versa. Check these out once you’re in the mood, but make sure to watch them before they’re gone.

A Marriage Made in Heaven (2022)

An uplifting rom-com, A Marriage Made in Heaven is about Demetri (played by the movie’s writer, producer, and director Robert Krantz), a popular daytime talk show host who puts on a smile in front of the camera. But behind the scenes, his life is falling apart. His marriage is in shambles, his mother has just passed, and his children don’t really talk to him. After praying for solace at his mother’s grave, Demetri emerges to see a man purporting to be his Guardian Angel in front of him, played by Tom Arnold. Demetri begs Johnny Angel for the chance to relive one fateful week in his life where he feels like everything went wrong and his wish is granted.

A movie about the “what ifs,” A Marriage Made in Heaven challenges you to think about how every action you make has a subsequent reaction. It also inspires you to wake up, smell the roses, and appreciate the things that matter most. Plus, thanks to the comedic charms of Arnold, the movie has plenty of funny moments, too.

Mr. Malcolm’s List (2022)

Missing Bridgerton? Mr. Malcolm’s List is a historical drama with hints of comedy and romance that will keep you busy until season 4 of that show finally arrives. Zawe Ashton stars as Julia, a beautiful young woman who is being courted by the handsome Mr. Jeremy Malcolm (Sope Dirisu). But when he pokes fun at her after their date, purportedly because she did not meet his list of requirements for a bride, she vows to get revenge. She brings her old friend Selina (Freida Pinto) to London and tries to coach her on how to play the role of the perfect bride. The goal is to fool Mr. Malcolm into thinking he does not meet her list of requirements. “That would be a perfect sort of poetic justice,” she declares.

The love triangle gets increasingly complicated, however, and the scheming lands both women in hot water. Of course, there’s a happy ending whereby the scheme turns out backfiring in a way Julia nor Selina expect. Mr. Malcolm’s List has an impressive supporting cast list as well, including Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Theo James (The White Lotus, The Gentlemen).

Man Up (2015)

There’s a renewed love of late for Simon Pegg following his scene-stealing role on the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. Fans have been looking into what else the actor has done, and the list includes movies beyond his most high-profile work. Yes, Pegg has done romantic comedy, and Man Up is a sickly sweet movie that ranks among his most charming.

He stars as Jack, a divorced man in his 40s who mistakes 34-year-old Nancy (Lake Bell) for a woman he was supposed to meet for a blind date. Maybe it’s fate, however, because the two appear to be a perfect match. There’s just one catch: Nancy knows Jack thinks she’s someone named Jessica but decides to play along once she becomes endeared by him.

The truth catches up with her, and the relationship goes sour as the lies and deception drive a wedge between them. But true love is true love, after all. You can guess how Man Up will end, but that doesn’t matter because the journey to get there is worth the ride.

