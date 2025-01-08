3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Woman in Red (1984) Knocked Up (2007) The Family Stone (2005)

Start the new year off right with a classic rom-com that will have you laughing and breaking out a box of tissues in the same breath. Thanks to an abundance of streaming services, you’ll be able to find tons of rom-coms to watch, both new and old, at your leisure. Amazon Prime Video is one such streamer.

There are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that have the right amount of corniness, sweetness, and laughs to keep you entertained. None of them will be winning awards, but they’ll capture your attention for a good hour and-a-half.

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Woman in Red doesn’t have great reviews, but the combination of Gene Wilder (who wrote the screenplay and directed the film along with starring in it) and Kelly LeBrock, one of the go-to bombshells of the ’80s, is hard to resist. She plays Charlotte, a captivating woman he sees in a Marilyn Monroe-like scene, standing over a ventilation grate as her red dress flows into the air seductively. From this point on, advertising man Teddy (Wilder) becomes obsessed with her. Despite being married, he tries his best to get her attention and bed her. But this proves to be easier dreamed up then actually accomplished.

From his plans unintentionally being thwarted by his wife time and time again to a mistaken call to a woman who becomes angered that she isn’t the object of his affection and various foiled charades, The Woman in Red is silly fun. Despite all the bad reviews, Time Magazine’s Richard Schickel calls the rom-com an “ironic, worldly, yet sternly moral comedy.”

Knocked Up (2007)

Keep in mind you won’t be able to watch Knocked Up until January 31, right at the end of the month. But it’s the perfect way to lead right into February and Valentine’s Day. Seth Rogen plays his usual slacker role as Ben, who has a seemingly meaningless drunken one-night stand with a reporter named Alison (Katherine Heigl). But when she gets in touch weeks later to confirm that she’s pregnant, both their lives are upended.

As the two try to figure out next steps, considering a reluctant romance despite things not initially working out, the situation becomes challenging. Knocked Up is a scenario that’s all too common, yet it views the seriousness of the situation with a humorous lens, and provides a satisfying happy ending.

The Family Stone (2005)

The comedy-drama features an A-list ensemble cast including Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, and Rachel McAdams. Set during Christmas, members of the Stone family in The Family Stone partake in various adventures in their hometown, centered around eldest son Everett (Mulroney) bringing his uptight girlfriend Meredith (Parker) home with the intention of proposing marriage.

With this dysfunctional family, however, things don’t go as planned, leading to plenty of embarrassing, disastrous, dramatic, and funny moments. The Family Stone received mixed reviews, but the Stones rank among the most hilariously awful families in Christmas movies, according to our writer, who describes them as “horrible, selfish, a**holes who are so cringy that you kind of end up liking them.” See for yourself by streaming the movie right now.

