3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

A woman and man stop to talk to one another on the street in the rain in A Rainy Day in New York.
MPI Media Group / Signature Entertainment

Rom-coms are a genre for which critics are far less forgiving than others. Sometimes, they don’t quite get that the point is to be predictable, corny, sappy, and sometimes downright ridiculous. There’s a reason, after all, that Hallmark Channel movies are so popular.

With that said, of the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, not all of them have received glowing reviews. But each offers a compelling reason to watch if you’re in the mood for some laughs with a dose of romance or vice versa.

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

A Rainy Day in New York might not have received glowing reviews, but the Woody Allen rom-com has a cast that will make you perk up. The ensemble features recent Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber. When college students Gatsby (Chalamet) and Ashleigh (Fanning) travel to New York so the latter can interview an independent film director for the school newspaper, their relationship is put to the test.

At its heart, A Rainy Day in New York is a lovely story about two young people finding themselves and stepping out of their respective comfort zones to understand what they truly want. If you love Allen’s work, you’ll appreciate A Rainy Day in New York. If you’re a fan of Chalamet, he’s the shining part of the movie, and it’s another one from his growing resume worth adding to your watch list.

Stream A Rainy Day in New York on Amazon Prime Video. 

My One True Love (2022)

My One True Love Official Trailer

If someone who claims to have psychic powers tells you who the person you are meant to be with is, should you listen to them? Should you follow your heart instead? That’s the premise behind My One True Love, a story of Ali (Andriana Manfredi), a woman told that the man of her dreams is named John. Desperate to help her find “the one,” her friends set her up with every John they know until they find the right one.

A hilarious rom-com about fate and the lengths people will go to find love, My One True Love is as close as you can get to a Hallmark Channel movie without it actually being one. That’s a good thing for fans who love a funny, sappy romance.

Stream My One True Love on Amazon Prime Video. 

12 Months (2022)

If you want a rom-com that isn’t a traditional rom-com, 12 Months might be exactly what you desire. Rather than center on all the most romantic moments of a relationship, from the passionate first kiss to the first “I love you” or that moment of clarity, 12 Months dives into the raw and real emotions and events of a relationship.

As the name implies, the film follows Ellie (Elizabeth Hirsch-Tauber) and Clark (Michael James Kelly), a new couple, through their first year together. That includes all the ups but also the downs. If authenticity is what you want versus that usual fairy tale rom-com, 12 Months is unlike any other rom-com you’ve seen.

Stream 12 Months on Amazon Prime Video. 

