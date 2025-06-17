 Skip to main content
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025

By
A woman and a man sit at a bar.
Universal Pictures

You can never have enough romance in your life, especially when watching movies. The rom-com is a lost art in theaters. However, Netflix is dedicated to keeping the rom-com alive with its wide selection of delightful movies. The Life ListSet It UpLove at First SightThe Kissing Booth, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are all Netflix originals.

Add one of our picks, The Perfect Date, to the list of movies you need to watch this month. Noah Centineo has carved out a role in Netflix lore as a leading man for the streamer. Learn more about The Perfect Date and our two other recommendations below.

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

For his feature directorial debut, Noah Baumbach tackled the anxiety and fears of recent college graduates in Kicking and Screaming. Grover (Josh Hamilton) dreams of being a writer, but when his girlfriend (Olivia d’Abo) leaves for Prague, he feels stuck in the mud. 

Grover now spends most of his days hanging with other slackers, including Max (Chris Eigeman). The guys all know adulthood is inevitable; they’re just unsure how to face it. Kicking and Screaming is a must-watch for twentysomethings who are petrified of the “real world.”

Stream Kicking and Screaming on Netflix.

Trainwreck (2015)

Amy Schumer plays a woman afraid of commitment in the aptly titled Trainwreck. Amy Townsend (Schumer) is a promiscuous partier who has no faith in monogamy. Amy is a self-saboteur — anyone who comes close to her, she will inevitably push away.

Then, Amy meets sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), and things begin to change. She’s falling in love with Aaron while panicking at the same time. Is she capable of love? This is the star-making performance that turned Schumer into a household name.

Stream Trainwreck on Netflix.

The Perfect Date (2019)

For Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo), the journey to Yale begins with an app in The Perfect Date. After posing as a boyfriend for money, Brooks creates an app where he sells himself as a plus-one for all occasions.

The plan works, as Brooks starts making real money to fund his education. After meeting Celia (Laura Marano), plans change for Brooks, who realizes he doesn’t have to fake it to make it; he can just be himself. Centineo has enough charm to carry this teen romance.

Stream The Perfect Date on Netflix.

