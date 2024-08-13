 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August

By
Nicholas Cage and John Travolta standing on opposite sides of a door holding guns in Face/Off.
Paramount Pictures

There are so many movies on Amazon Prime Video that it’s tough to cut through the noise. What’s more, you might see one that looks enticing, select it, and discover that you need an add-on channel to watch it. So frustrating! To help you find movies that are worth watching and are available with a base Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscription, we are constantly doing the research so you don’t have to.

Right now, if you’re in the mood for sci-fi, we have discovered three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. There are high-profile movies on this list from both recent years and decades past.

Recommended Videos

Looper (2012)

LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has never been better than in this sci-fi action-thriller hailing from Knives Out director Rian Johnson. Also starring Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt, Looper is about contract killers in the present day who travel through time to the future to bring a crime syndicate’s enemies back and have them killed. Why? Thanks to future technology, it’s effectively impossible to kill someone and get rid of the body without being detected. The catch? If a looper happens to survive until 2074, they have to go back in time and allow their younger self to kill them. It’s the only way to keep the syndicate’s operations running.

A mind-bending, captivating movie with an incredible cast, Looper features Gordon-Levitt as the younger version of Joe and Willis as his older self. On its 10th anniversary back in 2022, our writer called Looper one of “the best sci-fi movies in the last 10 years.” He notes that while you need to pay close attention to understand the world-building aspect, it’s “basic enough to be palatable, yet refreshing enough to be enticing.”

Stream Looper on Amazon Prime Video.

Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Despite the premise being downright ridiculous and utterly unbelievable, there’s something about John Woo’s Face/Off that just works. That’s largely thanks to the two leads, powerhouse actors from that decade (and beyond) who draw you into the strange yet exciting plot. John Travolta is FBI Special Agent Sean Archer, who gets into a heated situation with terrorist-for-hire Castor Troy (Longlegs‘ Nicolas Cage).

When Castor reveals there’s a bomb in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles that will explode in a few days, then is knocked out and put into a coma, this is where the plot goes beautifully haywire. Sean undergoes an experimental face transplant that gives him Castor’s face and voice so he can try and infiltrate the operation, then locate and stop the bomb from detonating. But wait, it gets even stranger. Troy suddenly awakens with no face and forces the doctor to perform the same surgery on him, giving him Sean’s visage.

Yes, Face/Off is totally weird, but the actors truly embody their characters (plural) as they take on one persona after the other. Face/Off is one of those movies that asks you to truly suspend all belief and just fall right into the story. Cage and Travolta are so good in the lead roles, in fact, that the movie managed to impress critics, something a concept like this might not have been able to pull off had it been any other two actors as the leads. Slant Magazine’s Jake Cole puts it best, noting that Face/Off “immediately dials in on the operatic lunacy of its two leading men.”

Stream Face/Off on Amazon Prime Video.

Night Raiders (2021)

NIGHT RAIDERS | Official Trailer

The setting is the year 2044 and it’s a dystopian version of North America. A Cree woman named Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) is trying to save her 11-year-old daughter Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart) from the stronghold of the authoritarian military government known as the Regime. So, she joins a resistance movement in hopes that the others can help. But with her daughter seriously injured and running out of time, Niska is racing against the clock. She’s hoping she won’t have to surrender her child as the only means of keeping her alive.

Co-produced in Canada and New Zealand by Taika Waititi, Night Raiders is not just entertainment — it’s also an important allegory of the Indian residential school system. Jason Asenap of Esquire Magazine praises the film and its writer-director Danis Goulet for shining “a light on a raw wound from which Indigenous cultures are still healing.”

Stream Night Raiders on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 9-11)
A man sips from a cup in Burn After Reading.

This weekend brings a bounty of new films to the multiplex: Cuckoo, the strange new thriller starring Euphoria's Hunter Schafer; It Ends with Us, the controversial drama with Blake Lively; and the sci-fi romp Borderlands, which is shaping up to be one of the worst films of the year.

For those who don't want to venture out to see a good movie, don't fret as there's plenty to watch on Netflix. No, we're not talking about that Jack Reacher sequel, which is oddly the most popular movie on Netflix right now. Instead, we're recommending three underrated movies that are worth watching. One is a drama starring Hugh Jackman, another is a pitch-black comedy with Brad Pitt, and the last film is a campy disaster movie with an all-star cast.
The Son (2022)

Read more
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 9-11)
Three men with their hands up in the air in a scene from Horrible Bosses.

Hulu can't always match its streaming competitors in terms of sheer volume. But when it comes to movies, Hulu has one of the best lineups that you can watch. All of those billions that Disney spent on Fox did not go to waste. Now, the film library of 20th Century Fox has a home alongside some of the top films of yesteryear from other studios.

Our latest picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a black comedy, an underappreciated sci-fi flick, and a musical fantasy that should appeal to both children and their parents.
Horrible Bosses (2011)

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 9-11)
The cast of the Decameron.

Even in an era when we aren't getting as many new shows as we once did, Netflix is still introducing far more content to its subscribers than they could ever hope to sift through. There are plenty of great shows worth watching on the streamer, though, if you can find them.

Thankfully, we're here to help with that. We've pulled together three of the most underrated shows on Netflix that you should make time for this weekend.
The Decameron (2024)
The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more