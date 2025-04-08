 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

By
A close-up of Val Kilmer wearing glasses, lights behind him in Deja Vu.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

If you have sci-fi on your mind, turn to one of these three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025. They hail from the 2000s and 2010s, feature A-list casts, and all were very well received when they debuted in theaters.

Whether you’ve watched them already or not, these sci-fi flicks are worth watching again. Take a load off after a long day, put up your feet, and toss on one of these movies. Since they are all accessible with a base Amazon Prime Video subscription, no add-on channels are necessary. It’s just a matter of point, click, and press play.

Déjà Vu (2006)

You can’t go wrong with a Jerry Bruckheimer sci-fi action movie starring both Denzel Washington and the late Val Kilmer. In Déjà Vu, a ferry carrying U.S. Navy sailors and their families to Mardi Gras explodes, killing everyone on board. ATF Special Agent Doug Carlin (Washington) realizes that it was a bomb planted by a domestic terrorist and sets out to discover who is behind the tragic event and why. Working with a special team and using a unique surveillance program called Snow White, they follow the prior day’s steps of Claire (Paula Patton), a woman whose body they recover and who they believe was killed prior to the explosion. 

It appears Snow White is more capable than Carlin imagined, however, and he realizes he can use it as a time window to send a message to himself about where the suspect will be in hopes of catching him in the act. Touching on the concept of time travel with action-packed scenes, Déjà Vu is a riveting watch and a nice tribute to Kilmer, one of his less high-profile films. 

Stream Déjà Vu on Amazon Prime Video. 

Limitless (2011)

What if you could unlock the entire capabilities of your brain? Scientific realities aside, Limitless explores struggling author Eddie (Bradley Cooper) and his experiment with a nootropic drug called NZT-48, which gives him incredible mental capabilities. Naturally, he becomes enamored with the drug and what he’s able to achieve but soon realizes that there are devastating long-term effects. Now he needs to simultaneously figure out how to continue benefitting from the drug and find a way to continue living this seemingly perfect existence without harming himself in the long run.

One of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right nowLimitless also stars Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, and Anna Friel. The sci-fi thriller, based on The Dark Fields by Alan Glynn, inspired the TV series of the same name that continued the story after the events of the movie, though it only lasted a single season.

Stream Limitless on Amazon Prime Video. 

Legion (2010)

Paul Bettany stars as Archangel Michael in Legion, who falls to Earth in Los Angeles, cuts off his wings, and encounters a scary situation in a diner as the sky turns black and possessed people begin to attack. What’s going on? God has lost faith in humanity and sent his angels to decimate the human race so he can start over again. But Michael believes there’s still hope, and he thinks a pregnant waitress named Charlie (Adrianne Palicki) should be saved because her baby is set to become a savior of humankind.

Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, Legion performed well in theaters. It has become one of those weird movies that’s so bad, it’s good. It’s an absurd story that’s great for at-home viewing. 

Stream Legion on Amazon Prime Video. 

