3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in April 2025

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi flick? You might not immediately think of Peacock as a source for great movies, but the streamer has tons of options in every genre, including sci-fi. The selection changes every month, with new titles always being added.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in April 2025 include a few classics from the 2000s with great re-watch value that blend with other related genres, including neo-noir, psychological, and techno-horror. If you haven’t even seen them once, now is the perfect time to indulge with your subscription.

Interstellar (2014)

This epic sci-fi movie hails from Christopher Nolan and stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. Earth has become a disastrous wasteland. At the center of the story in Interstellar is a group of astronauts traveling through a wormhole, looking for a new home for the survivors on Earth.

With a theoretical physicist serving as an executive producer and scientific consultant, Interstellar has been praised for its scientific accuracy. However, there are some elements of artistic freedom to drive the plot forward. Our reviewer calls the movie “undeniably beautiful and awe-inspiring.”

Shutter Island (2010)

A complex, interweaving story of the disappearance of a patient from a mental hospital, Shutter Island earned critical acclaim when it premiered 15 years ago. While technically a neo-noir psychological horror, the film teeters on the line of unconventional sci-fi and poses questions about the true meaning behind it. It’s the type of movie you want – no, need – to watch more than once to fully digest.

One of the best prison movies, despite not actually taking place in a prison (though one might consider a psychiatric facility like the one depicted in this film its own type of prison), Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island has one of the most talked about and shocking endings ever for a movie.

Pulse (2001)

While Pulse was remade in America in 2006, the Japanese original is the one that has developed a cult following. A techno-horror, Pulse is a terrifying story of ghosts coming into the human world through the internet. It follows two separate plotlines, one following several workers in a plant shop in Tokyo who encounter strange happenings, and another with a university student whose computer starts doing troubling things once he gets a new internet service provider.

With odd disappearances and behavior involving a technology takeover, Pulse is like a two-hour extended episode of Black Mirror. The film, and its American remake, count among the best movies about technology gone wrong.

