 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in December 2024

By
Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey cuddling together in a bed in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Focus Features

Peacock is considered to be a destination for original content, from comedies to dramas, even true crime. It’s also home for plenty of legacy and current NBC content, from sketch comedy to talk shows and procedurals. But did you know that Peacock also offers plenty of classic movies? This includes a wide selection within the sci-fi genre.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in December hail from the ’90s and early ’00s. They’re movies you may have already seen decades ago but are totally worth watching again.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Life (2017)

With an ensemble cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds, the underrated sci-fi film Life is about six crew members at the International Space Station who are the first to discover evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. But as they conduct research, the creature begins to evolve and proves to be much smarter than they anticipated.

From the talented cast to the compelling story and the flashy visuals, Life is a fascinating fictional story of celestial exploration. Drew Dietsch of Fandom says “tense action, tight direction, and a B-movie spirit make Life a fun time at the movies.”

Stream Life on Peacock.

Deep Impact (1998)

The story in Deep Impact begins when Leo Biederman (Elijah Wood), an amateur astronomer, notices an object in the night sky that he can’t identify. When he shows it to Dr. Marcus Wolf (Charles Martin Smith), the seasoned astronomer realizes that it’s a comet plummeting toward Earth, set to decimate humanity as we know it. But the doctor tragically dies in an accident before he can warn everyone.

A year later, the comet has been discovered and authorities know they have just a year to figure out how to stop it. It’s a race against space and widespread panic. Survival instincts kick in once the public understands what’s happening.

Along with Wood and Smith, Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Vanessa Redgrave, and Morgan Freeman star in this Steven Spielberg sci-fi disaster movie that has been praised for its accuracy by astronomers. Deep Impact was one of the highest-grossing movies of its year of release and it still packs a punch when seen today.

Stream Deep Impact on Peacock.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Official Trailer #1 - Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Movie (2004) HD

Up until this movie, most fans pigeon-holed Jim Carrey to physical, slapstick comedy roles, which is certainly where he shines brightly. But he changed minds with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a sci-fi romantic drama in which he stars opposite Kate Winslet in a much more serious role. Carrey is Joel, a man who discovers that his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Winslet) underwent a procedure to erase all memories of him. Devastated by this revelation, he decides to do the same. But first, he records a series of tapes chronicling his memories of their time together, including both the good and the bad.

A beautiful story of the power of connection and the potential for soulmates, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has become a cult classic in the decades since its release.

Stream Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
5 Netflix sci-fi movies that are perfect to stream for the fall
Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

If you are browsing through Netflix, you may realize that there's plenty of stuff on the streaming service. When you actually do you're browsing, though, you're likely to discover that you don't know which things are worth your time.

If you're looking in the sci-fi vein, Netflix has plenty of titles to choose from. And, to make your life easier, we've pulled together five of the best sci-fi movies available on the streaming service that you can stream this fall. From rom-coms to action movies, this list should have something no matter what you're looking for.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (November 29-December 1)
Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually a pretty slow, reflective time. The hubbub of the holiday is over, and you're left scrounging through leftovers and hopefully taking some nice long naps to recuperate.

If, on this weekend, you find yourself looking for a show that's worth diving into, then we've got you covered. We've pulled together three underseen titles that are currently available on Netflix that are all worth watching, whether you've heard of them before or not.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (November 29-December 1)
A girl sits in the front seat of a car with boys in the front and back seats.

It's Thanksgiving week, and the theaters should be packed for the holiday weekend. Wicked and Gladiator II both got off to promising starts and will look to improve their box office hauls over this five-day weekend. However, the movie that will win the box office over Thanksgiving is Moana 2, Disney's animated sequel to 2016's Moana.

After venturing to your local theater, there's still plenty of time to watch more movies over the holiday. By signing up for FAST services, consumers can stream movies for free. Our suggestions for the Thanksgiving holiday include a family comedy, a groundbreaking sports documentary, and a charming romance about young love.

Read more