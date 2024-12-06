3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in December 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Life (2017) Deep Impact (1998) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Peacock is considered to be a destination for original content, from comedies to dramas, even true crime. It’s also home for plenty of legacy and current NBC content, from sketch comedy to talk shows and procedurals. But did you know that Peacock also offers plenty of classic movies? This includes a wide selection within the sci-fi genre.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in December hail from the ’90s and early ’00s. They’re movies you may have already seen decades ago but are totally worth watching again.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Life (2017)

With an ensemble cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds, the underrated sci-fi film Life is about six crew members at the International Space Station who are the first to discover evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. But as they conduct research, the creature begins to evolve and proves to be much smarter than they anticipated.

From the talented cast to the compelling story and the flashy visuals, Life is a fascinating fictional story of celestial exploration. Drew Dietsch of Fandom says “tense action, tight direction, and a B-movie spirit make Life a fun time at the movies.”

Stream Life on Peacock.

Deep Impact (1998)

The story in Deep Impact begins when Leo Biederman (Elijah Wood), an amateur astronomer, notices an object in the night sky that he can’t identify. When he shows it to Dr. Marcus Wolf (Charles Martin Smith), the seasoned astronomer realizes that it’s a comet plummeting toward Earth, set to decimate humanity as we know it. But the doctor tragically dies in an accident before he can warn everyone.

A year later, the comet has been discovered and authorities know they have just a year to figure out how to stop it. It’s a race against space and widespread panic. Survival instincts kick in once the public understands what’s happening.

Along with Wood and Smith, Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Vanessa Redgrave, and Morgan Freeman star in this Steven Spielberg sci-fi disaster movie that has been praised for its accuracy by astronomers. Deep Impact was one of the highest-grossing movies of its year of release and it still packs a punch when seen today.

Stream Deep Impact on Peacock.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Official Trailer #1 - Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Movie (2004) HD

Up until this movie, most fans pigeon-holed Jim Carrey to physical, slapstick comedy roles, which is certainly where he shines brightly. But he changed minds with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a sci-fi romantic drama in which he stars opposite Kate Winslet in a much more serious role. Carrey is Joel, a man who discovers that his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Winslet) underwent a procedure to erase all memories of him. Devastated by this revelation, he decides to do the same. But first, he records a series of tapes chronicling his memories of their time together, including both the good and the bad.

A beautiful story of the power of connection and the potential for soulmates, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has become a cult classic in the decades since its release.

Stream Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on Peacock.