3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025

Want to go back in time and watch a fantastic sci-fi movie you have probably seen multiple times already, but that never gets old? Maybe you want to introduce your now of-age kids to an old favorite so they can revel in the masterpieces that these movies are just like you did when you first watched them. There are several such movies available to stream on Peacock.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January are top-notch flicks that don’t disappoint. In fact, in several cases, you can watch not only the first movie, but others in what eventually became massively popular franchises.

Alien (1979)

One of the most influential sci-fi horror movies, Alien made Sigourney Weaver a star, and for good reason. She was one of the first, if not the first, tough-as-nails female protagonists in a movie of this kind. She plays warrant officer Ellen Ripley (Weaver), one of several people aboard a spaceship that comes in contact with alien lifeforms. Once the aliens have made their way aboard the ship, it’s up to Ripley to try and save the humans from their wrath.

Widely considered to be one of the best sci-fi horror movies of all time, Alien was followed up by several other films, including 2004’s Alien vs. Predator, an inferior, yet still entertaining crossover between two successful genre franchises.

Men in Black (1997)

Watch Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K in, two galaxy defenders tasked with keeping the peace among humans on Earth and extraterrestrials that secretly live among us. How have they managed to keep this a secret for so long? That’s thanks to their memory-erasing neuralyzers that flash for a moment to ensure no one who has ever seen the truth remembers it.

Men in Black made us see the black suit and sunglasses look in a whole different way. If you want to enjoy a full day or night of this sci-fi action comedy that beautifully blends high-octane fun with hilarious banter between two mismatched leads, check out Men in Black II and Men in Black 3, both of which are streaming on Peacock as well.

Predator (1987)

One of many popular movies and franchises Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in in the 1980s, Predator is a sci-fi action movie centered around Dutch Schaefer (Schwarzenegger), who leads a paramilitary rescue team into the Central American rainforest. Their goal is to save hostages being held captive there. But they encounter more than anticipated when they come face-to-face with a technologically advanced alien called the Predator (Kevin Peter Hall), which has them in its sights.

Launching several sequel movies along with the aforementioned Alien vs. Predator crossover films, Predator is visually stunning (for its time) and deeply entertaining. If you’re familiar with and love Schwarzenegger’s other early movies, you’ll love Predator. With recent teases of a potential new movie in the Predator franchise in the works, it’s a great time to rewatch the original.

