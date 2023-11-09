3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sci-fi movies are available in abundance. There are some great classic sci-fi movies you can watch on streaming services like Prime Video. But there are also compelling new ones that might be worth checking out.

If you’re looking for something relatively new and off the beaten path, three sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November include one that debuted just this year, a popcorn thriller disaster sci-fi flick, and a totally under-the-radar movie from an independent filmmaker.

I’ll Be Watching (2023)

In this sci-fi movie, Julie (Eliza Taylor) becomes trapped in her home after her husband Marcus (Bob Morley) heads out on a work trip. Her sister Rebecca died in that home after encountering an intruder and Julie can’t shake the feeling the same is going to happen to her. The method of entry and torment? A faulty AI security system that Marcus, a tech genius, installed in the house. Self-medicating her fears with pills and alcohol, Julie begins to notice strange things happening in the house.

I’ll Be Watching is 90 minutes of edge-of-your-seat tension as Julie tries desperately to remain safe without knowing who or what the threat is. The movie isn’t particularly well-reviewed, but it’s campy fun with an unexpected, albeit confusing, twist.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Emmy Rossum star in this sci-fi disaster movie based on the Art Bell and Whitley Strieber book The Coming Global Superstorm. When the North Atlantic Ocean circulation is disrupted, it leads to a series of catastrophic climate events and brings forth a new Ice Age.

Jack Hall (Quaid) is a paleoclimatologist who has warned of this potential, but his concerns are constantly dismissed until it’s too late. His son Sam (Gyllenhaal), meanwhile, is in New York when Manhattan begins to flood and the residents are stranded, desperate to find shelter, wait out the storm, and survive. Largely known as a popcorn thriller with great special effects, The Day After Tomorrow is the perfect movie to curl up to on a lazy Sunday evening.

The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson (2021)

The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson is directed by independent filmmaker Brandon Crowson, who found an outlet to express his feelings about racial profiling and capitalism. The movie is about the title character, a former NSA cyber-security asset who is a villain but is made to sound like a hero by the establishment. His crimes are inspired by things like police brutality, and some of his actions and commentary are very obviously a demonstration of art imitating real life.

Crowson, who is of mixed race of Black, white, and Native American descent, says the movie is a social commentary about serious issues, but delivered in the style of dark humor. The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson won’t be for everyone, but for those looking for sci-fi that cuts a bit deeper beyond the surface of fancy visual effects, this movie might fit the bill.

