3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Thin Red Line (1998) Bowfinger (1999) The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

We are living in an era when the number of shows and movies available to us is greater than ever. In spite of this abundance of choices, though, it can be paralyzing to find something that’s worth your time. That’s why we’ve put together this list of three movies on Amazon Prime Video that will all be worth your time.

Whether you’re looking for something serious and contemplative or want to laugh and have a good time, this list should have something for you.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Terrence Malick is a director like no other, which makes describing his films exceptionally difficult. The Thin Red Line is set in the Pacific theater during World War II and follows a group of soldiers preparing for the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Featuring an array of talented young actors, the movie is ultimately a meditation on the nature of life, death, and war, featuring the kinds of digressions and tangents that make Malick’s movies so distinct. The Thin Red Line also features an all-time great score from Hans Zimmer and cameos from actors like George Clooney, who were almost completely cut out of the final version.

You can watch The Thin Red Line on Amazon Prime Video.

Bowfinger (1999)

Without exaggeration, one of the funniest films ever made. Bowfinger is a showbiz story about an aspiring filmmaker who finally decides to make the movie of his dreams. To make his dream of moviemaking a reality, he decides to partner with one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, filming an entire movie around him without being aware that he’s in it.

Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy make for a perfect comedic tag team here, and Bowfinger has enough gags to leave you rolling long after the credits are over. It’s got a little heart, too, but really, Bowfinger has two comedic geniuses at the top of their game, and that’s what makes it special.

You can watch Bowfinger on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

Martin Scorsese’s chronicling of the life of Jesus Christ was controversial at the time and, even all these years later, still reads to some as sacrilege. The movie follows Jesus as he becomes a savior, even as he is plagued by doubt and confusion about whether he is everything he claims to be.

The movie’s final sequence, which involves Jesus imagining a normal life for himself, was controversial, but it’s also what makes the entire enterprise work. Willem Dafoe is exemplary in the central role, and Last Temptation is still one of Scorsese’s most fascinating, thought-provoking movies all these years later.

You can watch The Last Temptation of Christ on Amazon Prime Video.