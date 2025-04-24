3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 25-27)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Macbeth (2015) Bull Durham (1988) Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Streaming is convenient, but finding a movie to watch on a weekend evening can be more time-consuming than actually viewing the movie. Amazon Prime Video is one of several services you might be interested in using to find something to watch. We’ve done the hard work of actually finding a movie for you.

All three of these movies are, to one extent or another, underrated, and each deserves a far better than the reception they’ve received to date. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find something great on this list:

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Macbeth (2015)

Look, you probably know the deal with Macbeth. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays and tells the story of a Scottish lord who becomes convinced that he’s destined to become king and does whatever it takes to get there.

What makes this version of the story work, in addition to brilliant central performances from Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, is director Justin Kurtzel’s sense of scale. There have been plenty of artful versions of Macbeth, but this one might be the most impressive on a visual level.

You can watch Macbeth on Amazon Prime Video.

Bull Durham (1988)

There have been many great movies about baseball, and Bull Durham remains one of the best. Set in the world of minor league baseball, the film stars Kevin Costner as a minor league vet nearing the end of his career who finds himself in a love triangle with a baseball fan and a rising star pitcher on his team who is destined for the majors.

The brilliant movie is romantic about baseball and cynical about the industry built around it. Bull Durham came out just two years after Field of Dreams and cemented both Costner’s status as a movie star and our willingness to watch him in basically any baseball movie.

You can watch Bull Durham on Amazon Prime Video.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

A brilliant, subversive crime saga anchored by two brilliant performances from Philip Seymour Hoffman and Ethan Hawke, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead follows two playing brothers who decide to rob their parents. When their father decides to hunt down the criminals who have ripped him off, he begins to chase down his own sons, leading to a series of interwoven crises as these brothers try to clean up the mess they’ve made.

Directed by Sidney Lumet, one of the masters of this kind of movie, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead manages to feel chaotic without ever feeling out of control. Thanks to its remarkable ensemble cast, it’s the kind of movie you’ll be riveted by from beginning to end.

You can watch Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead on Amazon Prime Video.