 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 25-27)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Prime Video Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins in Bull Durham.
Orion Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 24 minutes ago

Streaming is convenient, but finding a movie to watch on a weekend evening can be more time-consuming than actually viewing the movie. Amazon Prime Video is one of several services you might be interested in using to find something to watch. We’ve done the hard work of actually finding a movie for you.

All three of these movies are, to one extent or another, underrated, and each deserves a far better than the reception they’ve received to date. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find something great on this list:

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Macbeth (2015)

Look, you probably know the deal with Macbeth. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays and tells the story of a Scottish lord who becomes convinced that he’s destined to become king and does whatever it takes to get there.

What makes this version of the story work, in addition to brilliant central performances from Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, is director Justin Kurtzel’s sense of scale. There have been plenty of artful versions of Macbeth, but this one might be the most impressive on a visual level.

You can watch Macbeth on Amazon Prime Video.

Bull Durham (1988)

There have been many great movies about baseball, and Bull Durham remains one of the best. Set in the world of minor league baseball, the film stars Kevin Costner as a minor league vet nearing the end of his career who finds himself in a love triangle with a baseball fan and a rising star pitcher on his team who is destined for the majors.

The brilliant movie is romantic about baseball and cynical about the industry built around it. Bull Durham came out just two years after Field of Dreams and cemented both Costner’s status as a movie star and our willingness to watch him in basically any baseball movie.

You can watch Bull Durham on Amazon Prime Video.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

A brilliant, subversive crime saga anchored by two brilliant performances from Philip Seymour Hoffman and Ethan Hawke, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead follows two playing brothers who decide to rob their parents. When their father decides to hunt down the criminals who have ripped him off, he begins to chase down his own sons, leading to a series of interwoven crises as these brothers try to clean up the mess they’ve made.

Directed by Sidney Lumet, one of the masters of this kind of movie, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead manages to feel chaotic without ever feeling out of control. Thanks to its remarkable ensemble cast, it’s the kind of movie you’ll be riveted by from beginning to end.

You can watch Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025
Denzel Washington staring at a screen showing a shadow of a woman in Deja Vu.

If you have sci-fi on your mind, turn to one of these three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025. They hail from the 2000s and 2010s, feature A-list casts, and all were very well received when they debuted in theaters.

Whether you’ve watched them already or not, these sci-fi flicks are worth watching again. Take a load off after a long day, put up your feet, and toss on one of these movies. Since they are all accessible with a base Amazon Prime Video subscription, no add-on channels are necessary. It’s just a matter of point, click, and press play.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay in White Collar.

As has been well documented since the dawn of the streaming era, the interfaces behind some of your favorite streaming services aren't actually all that good. Netflix, for example, has tons of good shows, but unless its algorithm decides to surface them, you might struggle to find them.

Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've pulled together three great shows that you can watch this weekend, each of which might get a little buried by Netflix. Each of these shows strikes a different tone or mood, but all of them are excellent and well worth your time.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
A man and woman look up and stare.

If you're interested in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is now streaming on Max. The documentary has quickly become the most popular movie on the service. Elsewhere, new releases like Queer and Heretic are finding an even bigger audience on streaming than during their theatrical run.
Moving past the homepage, you'll find a great selection of underrated movies. One of these films is a critically panned superhero adventure. However, it has regained popularity due to the tragic death of its lead. You can view that movie and two more below.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Drinking Buddies (2013)

Filmmaker Joe Swanberg is a prominent figure in the mumblecore movement. Mumblecore films are typically low-budget and emphasize dialogue and improvisation over the plot. Drinking Buddies is an aptly named entry into the mumblecore genre. Who talks more than people who drink beer?
Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) are friends who work at a Chicago brewery. You would assume the co-workers are dating because of their natural chemistry and comedic interactions. However, Kate and Luke are both in relationships. When they invite their significant others to hang out with them, things get a little awkward, as Kate and Jake contemplate their feelings for each other. It's a low-stakes, charming relationship drama that pairs perfectly with a beer.
Stream Drinking Buddies on Max.
Batman Forever (1995)

Read more