3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)

Finding a movie to watch on a hot July weekend can be difficult, especially when you feel like you’ve watched everything obvious. If you’re sick of scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and spending more time looking at titles than actually watching one, then we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together a list of three underrated movies that are all available on Prime Video. While these movies might have made an impact upon their release, they aren’t as well remembered as they should be. Here’s why you should check them out.

Paths of Glory (1957)

One of the great war movies ever made, Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory was also the first indication of just how great a filmmaker he would turn out to be. The film tells the story of a foolhardy mission ordered during World War I that travels down the chain of command all the way to the frontlines.

When the mission goes awry, the commanders pick three soldiers who can take the fall for their mistakes. Paths of Glory is a comic tragedy, a movie about the way those in power play war games with the lives of actual people and eventually come to believe in their own self-justifications.

Godzilla (2014)

Say what you will about the rest of Legendary’s Monster Universe, 2014’s Godzilla is a remarkable example of what blockbuster filmmaking can be. Perhaps the most striking thing about this movie is that, unlike most Godzilla movies, it doesn’t make much of an effort to attach you to its central characters. Instead, the monster is the main attraction, and Godzilla lives up to the billing.

This movie wisely takes its time before unveiling the full beast to us, but when we finally get a chance to see him in totality, he definitely lives up to the billing.

Capote (2005)

Philip Seymour Hoffman was one of the greatest actors of his generation, and Capote is the movie that finally won him an Oscar. Hoffman stars as Truman Capote, the famous author and socialite, and chronicles his time writing In Cold Blood, his most famous work.

This is undeniably the most fascinating chapter in a fascinating life, but what makes Capote so remarkable is the way it leans into all of its main character’s worst qualities. Hoffman gives a fully embodied performance, and while it’s certainly more mannered than some of his other work, that doesn’t make it any less emotionally enveloping.

