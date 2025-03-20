 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)

By
Emma Stone looks up in Poor Things.
Searchlight Pictures

In the streaming era, you’re unlikely to ever find yourself without something to watch. That can be a comfort, but it can also make the actual choice you have to make feel like more of a burden.

If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Amazon Prime Video with a pit in your stomach as you slowly realize you might never actually pick something to watch, then we’ve got the perfect solution. We’ve grabbed three movies that are each worth your time, no matter what you might be looking for:

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

Starship Troopers (1997)

One of the greatest satires of military culture ever made, Starship Troopers is set in the 23rd century and follows a group of young recruits who become entrenched in a war against arachnids who they are told threaten humanity’s existence. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the movie is a remarkable examination of how soldiers are bred to believe what they are told and of the way military conflict sands all of the complexities of warfare.

The movie was not fully embraced upon its release because it was unclear whether Verhoven was in on the joke. As the years have gone on, though, it’s become abundantly clear that he is.

You can watch Starship Troopers on Amazon Prime Video.

Poor Things (2023)

Perhaps the greatest performance from a career littered with great performances, Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter is the main reason to watch Poor Things. The movie tells the story of an adult woman with the brain of a baby who slowly discovers the world and comes to understand both its joys and its horrors.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos has a truly singular vision, and Poor Things may be the movie that best exemplifies it. The movie is weird, hilarious, and, at times, deeply moving. These emotions are embodied in Stone’s utterly committed and frequently hilarious central performance.

You can watch Poor Things on Amazon Prime Video.

Escape From New York (1981)

Director John Carpenter’s late 1970s and early 1980s run is up there with the best ever from a director, and Escape From New York is one of its crowning achievements. Set in a dystopian future where the island of Manhattan has been converted into a prison, the movie follows Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, a former special forces operative recruited to rescue the president when he finds himself trapped on the island.

Made for a remarkably small budget, Escape From New York is a marvel of production design, a movie that makes you feel like you’re living in a fascinating, terrifying apocalypse.

You can watch Escape From New York on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 you have to watch
Bradley Cooper in American Sniper lying down with another man, both holding rifles.

Quite a few movies are leaving Amazon Prime Video this month across every genre as licensing expires, and they move to different streaming services or become only available for rental or purchase. Armed with this knowledge, it’s the perfect time to sit back and watch one of these flicks before they’re gone.

From newer movies released in the last five years, like the Christmas comedy The Holdovers, to relatively recent ones like Captain Phillips, and older classics like L.A. Confidential and Boogie Nights, there’s a mix of options you won’t want to miss out on. Here, we’re highlighting five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 that you have to watch before they’re removed from easy access with your subscription.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
Jack Black standing at a door with a gift and gift basket in Bernie.

Looking for laughs this month? A comedy is a nice reprieve from all the challenges going on right now and a great way to lead into Valentine’s Day or celebrate joy afterward. Amazon Prime Video has plenty of comedy movies with a selection that changes from one month to the next.

The three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025 include a few classics that were released in the 21st century, yet it feels like they just came out yesterday. One, in fact, is almost 20 years old, and the other celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. Yet these hilarious and iconic films still hold up today and will have you in stitches. These choices are also perfect Valentine’s Day watches.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell reluctantly dancing together in You're Cordially Invited.

It’s a lazy February evening or weekend. Perhaps the weather outside is atrocious, and you just want to stay in and veg on the couch. Maybe it’s Valentine’s Day, and you curl up with your partner after dinner to watch a good flick. Amazon Prime Video is a good place to start.
You might think you've seen everything worth watching on the streamer, but think again. These are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
You’re Cordially Invited (2025)
You're Cordially Invited - Final Trailer | Prime Video
The fact that You're Cordially Invited is so new makes it underrated. Early reviews have been mixed, but we suspect they’ll improve as more and more people watch. Or it could be the case of yet another comedy film that gets unsavory reviews yet is still downright fun to watch. The cast alone will pique your interest, made up of a who’s who of comedy, including Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Meredith Hagner, a scene stealer in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. In You're Cordially Invited, a wedding venue is double booked. One bride, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), and her dad, Jim (Will Ferrell), prepare for war with the other bride, Neve (Meredith Hagner), and her sister and wedding planner, Margot (Reese Witherspoon).
As one of the most anticipated Amazon Prime Video movies of 2025, You’re Cordially Invited is one of those silly wedding comedies to watch when there’s nothing else on. Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun-Times says that Ferrell and Witherspoon “play off each other with impeccable timing, and the supporting cast is universally terrific.”

Stream You’re Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime Video.
Blink Twice (2024)
BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer
Blink Twice received decent reviews, but it’s one of those movies that’s easy to pass over, especially when so many other great movies came out last year alongside it. If you haven’t yet watched the psychological thriller, check it out. Directed and produced by Zoe Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum, it’s about a nail artist and cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) who crosses paths with a billionaire tech mogul named Slater (Tatum) one night at an event where she’s working. He invites her and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) to a private island; they think it’s an opportunity of a lifetime. At first, it seems this is indeed the case. But then, strange things start happening.
You should watch to find out where the story goes, as it takes creepy twists and turns. Radio Times’ Jeremy Aspinall praises the “stylish visuals and foreboding sound” that “deftly tease out the mystery until a furious finale reveals the sinister truth.”

Read more